Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Bravado Real Estate introduces the exclusive development of 991 Ocean Avenue.Brand new development Massive apartments Will Rent Fast !!Our sprawling loft-like 2 bedroom 2 bath residences feature oversized windows and tons of natural sunlight, large closets, high-end modern appliances, gorgeous wood floors, and top of the line finishes throughout.Washer/Dryer hookup in all units.There is a large fitness center, state of the art media room with theater seating and a stunning common roof deck all for residents enjoyment. There is also limited parking for an additional fee.Heat & hot water included.Schedule an appointment with us today for an exclusive tour of our gorgeous high end apartments!Kindly,Bravado Real Estate Bravado1357