991 Ocean Avenue
Last updated May 28 2020 at 2:13 AM

991 Ocean Avenue

991 Ocean Avenue · (646) 335-6083
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
991 Ocean Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11226
Flatbush

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
clubhouse
doorman
elevator
gym
parking
bike storage
garage
internet access
media room
Bravado Real Estate introduces the exclusive development of 991 Ocean Avenue.Brand new development Massive apartments Will Rent Fast !!Our sprawling loft-like 2 bedroom 2 bath residences feature oversized windows and tons of natural sunlight, large closets, high-end modern appliances, gorgeous wood floors, and top of the line finishes throughout.Washer/Dryer hookup in all units.There is a large fitness center, state of the art media room with theater seating and a stunning common roof deck all for residents enjoyment. There is also limited parking for an additional fee.Heat & hot water included.Schedule an appointment with us today for an exclusive tour of our gorgeous high end apartments!Kindly,Bravado Real Estate Bravado1357

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Does 991 Ocean Avenue have any available units?
991 Ocean Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 991 Ocean Avenue have?
Some of 991 Ocean Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 991 Ocean Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
991 Ocean Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 991 Ocean Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 991 Ocean Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 991 Ocean Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 991 Ocean Avenue does offer parking.
Does 991 Ocean Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 991 Ocean Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 991 Ocean Avenue have a pool?
No, 991 Ocean Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 991 Ocean Avenue have accessible units?
No, 991 Ocean Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 991 Ocean Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 991 Ocean Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 991 Ocean Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 991 Ocean Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
