Brand new 1800 square foot office space/ community facility for rent great for medical office, rehab, billing or education center. East 12th & Ave J is a busy Midwood area with shops and transportation. Separated into 5 rooms and a waiting area. 2 bathrooms, new floors, split ac/ heating units in each room, high ceilings. Can be entered from street by stairs or elevator. Space is located in the basement of a condo. Maintenance $300/month.