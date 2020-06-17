98 Dean Street

Amenities
Townhouse two bedroom rental in Boerum Hill. This recently renovated two bedroom has some great amenities. Large renovated kitchen with dishwasher, washer dryer in the apartment and a large private terrace. Hardwood floors, great light and conveniently located just a block from the F train at Bergen street, 1./2 block to Smith street shops and restaurants. 5 Minutes to Traders Joes and close enough to the Borough Hall 2,3,4,5, R trains. . Available for an February 15 or March 1st move in. $3900