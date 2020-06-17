All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated May 8 2020 at 10:07 PM

98 Dean Street

98 Dean Street · (718) 923-8018
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

98 Dean Street, Brooklyn, NY 11201
Boerum Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$3,900

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

Property Amenities
Townhouse two bedroom rental in Boerum Hill. This recently renovated two bedroom has some great amenities. Large renovated kitchen with dishwasher, washer dryer in the apartment and a large private terrace. Hardwood floors, great light and conveniently located just a block from the F train at Bergen street, 1./2 block to Smith street shops and restaurants. 5 Minutes to Traders Joes and close enough to the Borough Hall 2,3,4,5, R trains. . Available for an February 15 or March 1st move in. $3900

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 98 Dean Street have any available units?
98 Dean Street has a unit available for $3,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 98 Dean Street have?
Some of 98 Dean Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 98 Dean Street currently offering any rent specials?
98 Dean Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 98 Dean Street pet-friendly?
No, 98 Dean Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 98 Dean Street offer parking?
No, 98 Dean Street does not offer parking.
Does 98 Dean Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 98 Dean Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 98 Dean Street have a pool?
No, 98 Dean Street does not have a pool.
Does 98 Dean Street have accessible units?
No, 98 Dean Street does not have accessible units.
Does 98 Dean Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 98 Dean Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 98 Dean Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 98 Dean Street does not have units with air conditioning.
