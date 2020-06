Amenities

patio / balcony bbq/grill

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities bbq/grill

Live in a stunning sun drenched apartment on the best block with the most charm and stunning brownstones.



Stepping into your beautiful Living room which can fit a sectional couch and dining room table and still have enough room for other accommodating furniture. Heading to your bedroom which has 13 foot ceilings with original tin and faces 1st place. This bedroom has 3 windows that bring in so much natural sunlight throughout the day. The secondary bedroom which is on the other side of the apartment has 2 windows, closet and can fit a queen sized bed with additional furniture. Leaving this room you walk into the kitchen which has a door to a private patio that you can utilize for the fun summer evenings full of BBQ's and stars. This is a one of a kind apartment in a Brownstone.



Two short blocks to the Carroll Street F and G station, short walk to the Carroll Park. Live steps away from all the best shops and eateries in Brooklyn. Easy walk to Henry, Court and Smith Streets make this favorite Brooklyn neighborhood a destination.



One of Brooklyn neighborhood's where the desired charm and character are all around you!!!