977 East 12th Street, #6A

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities elevator

Duplex Luxury Elevator Building. 6th floor front apartment. This apartment is a one bedroom loft like unit. 1st level you have a kitchen with stainless steel appliances (range, microwave, dishwasher and refrigerator) and the living room with a terrace. Upstairs is the bedroom with an over sized private back terrace. It's like the apartment has its own yard on the top floor. Included in the apartment is a washer/dryer. Hard wood floors throughout. Each apartment has a video doorbell. The apartment has central A/C and heat. Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Great Restaurants and Shopping and Public transportation nearby (Buses: B68, B6 and B11, Few Blocks to Q train)