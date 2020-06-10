All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 977 East 12th Street, #6A.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
977 East 12th Street, #6A
Last updated June 4 2020 at 8:46 PM

977 East 12th Street, #6A

977 East 12th Street · (516) 506-7163
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Studio Apartments
See all

Location

977 East 12th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11230
Midwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
Duplex Luxury Elevator Building. 6th floor front apartment. This apartment is a one bedroom loft like unit. 1st level you have a kitchen with stainless steel appliances (range, microwave, dishwasher and refrigerator) and the living room with a terrace. Upstairs is the bedroom with an over sized private back terrace. It's like the apartment has its own yard on the top floor. Included in the apartment is a washer/dryer. Hard wood floors throughout. Each apartment has a video doorbell. The apartment has central A/C and heat. Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Great Restaurants and Shopping and Public transportation nearby (Buses: B68, B6 and B11, Few Blocks to Q train)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 977 East 12th Street, #6A have any available units?
977 East 12th Street, #6A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 977 East 12th Street, #6A have?
Some of 977 East 12th Street, #6A's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 977 East 12th Street, #6A currently offering any rent specials?
977 East 12th Street, #6A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 977 East 12th Street, #6A pet-friendly?
No, 977 East 12th Street, #6A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 977 East 12th Street, #6A offer parking?
No, 977 East 12th Street, #6A does not offer parking.
Does 977 East 12th Street, #6A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 977 East 12th Street, #6A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 977 East 12th Street, #6A have a pool?
No, 977 East 12th Street, #6A does not have a pool.
Does 977 East 12th Street, #6A have accessible units?
No, 977 East 12th Street, #6A does not have accessible units.
Does 977 East 12th Street, #6A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 977 East 12th Street, #6A has units with dishwashers.
Does 977 East 12th Street, #6A have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 977 East 12th Street, #6A has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 977 East 12th Street, #6A?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Hoyt & Horn
45 Hoyt St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
DKLB BKLN
80 De Kalb Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11201
7 DEKALB AVENUE
7 Dekalb Avenue
Brooklyn, NY 11201
180 Montague
180 Montague St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Avalon Willoughby Square
214 Duffield St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Caesura
280 Ashland Pl
Brooklyn, NY 11217
The Addison
225 Schermerhorn St
Brooklyn, NY 11217
Kin on UnionBk
305 Union Avenue
Brooklyn, NY 11211

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgDowntown BrooklynSheepshead Bay
GreenpointClinton HillFort Greene
Prospect HeightsBrooklyn Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Kingsborough Community CollegeCUNY Medgar Evers College
CUNY New York City College of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity