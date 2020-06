Amenities

1250 square foot of ground level office space. Can be used for any professional use or retail. Currently used as a Doctor's Office with three treatment rooms, one doctor's consultation room, nurse's station and waiting room. Includes use of basement and one private parking space. Located on 4th Avenue and 97th Street - a very active section of Bay Ridge - Near subway, bus, Belt Parkway and Verrazano Bridge.