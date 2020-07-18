Amenities

If youre tired of the plain cookie cutter floorplans of some new developments or rental buildings this is the right choice for you.Located in the historic district of Stuyvesant Heights, is 97 Decatur Street on one of Bed Stuys oldest streets. A neighborhood with a large collection of untouched Victorian architecture and historic brownstones.Dont miss this truly special opportunity to live in a lovingly renovated turn-of-the-century brownstone.Apartment 3 is situated in an intimate 3-unit townhouse on the top floor. Its 800 sqft span across the entire floorplan of the house and give you views of the quiet tree lined street in the front while overlooking the garden in the rear.As you enter the townhouse you are greeted by an adorably styled common hallway. On the top floor you will enjoy your exclusive hallway which will also give you extra space for coat and shoe racks for example.The two bedroom apartment presents itself like an artists domain, bright, full of character and lots of prewar charm. The large size living/dining room showcases a beautiful decorative fireplace with a marble mantle. Off the dining area you will find an open and perfectly sized kitchen with a large window and stainless steel appliances.The bathroom has a soaking tub, generous amount of cabinet storage and a skylight which floods the bathroom with an abundance of sunlight.A small foyer leads to the enormously sized master suite. The room is as big as the living/dining room. It can easily fit a California King size bed, two side tables a dresser and additional sitting room furniture. Both rooms, the living/dining room as well as the master bedroom each have a large closet.A second small bedroom is accessible either through the master suite or through the hallway.The location of 97 Decatur Street couldnt be more convenient. The subway line A/C is only one block away and will take you to the city within 20 minutes. Also one block away is Fulton Street which is the main shopping street.There is a host of restaurants and artisanal eateries in the neighborhood, among them Saraghina, Chez Oskar and Peaches, just to name a few and on Saturdays a community farmers market on Malcolm X Blvd. The nearest wine shop and tasting room is just down the block.You will love the tranquil abode on one of the best blocks Brooklyn has to offer.Please schedule a visit asap and dont let this slip away.