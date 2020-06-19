All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated June 10 2020 at 9:41 AM

96 SCHERMERHORN STREET

96 Schermerhorn Street · (212) 452-4503
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

96 Schermerhorn Street, Brooklyn, NY 11201
Boerum Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit PHL · Avail. now

$4,995

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
doorman
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
doorman
Truly special and dramatic in every way, this 2 Bedroom Penthouse duplex has sweeping views of Downtown Manhattan, the Statue of Liberty, and NYC Harbor. With all the benefits of a full-service building, and the conveniences and privacy that duplex living provides, this lovely home will be your sanctuary.

PHL has just undergone a significant high-end renovation, featuring brand new renovated kitchen and bathrooms, smart custom built-in cabinetry, a wine fridge, and two spacious bedrooms, and as an added bonus, a cozy private terrace with commanding NY harbor views.

The location is unique, straddling three incredible neighborhoods: the tree-lined brownstone blocks of Brooklyn Heights, the epic shopping and famed restaurants on Court and Smith Streets in Boerum Hill, and the ever burgeoning city that is now Downtown Brooklyn.

96 Schermerhorn is full-service doorman building with a stunning roof deck. With 13-stories and 105 -units, this coop is impeccably managed. Close to every Brooklyn Subway line ( 2, 3, 4, 5, R, N, A, C , F and G trains) and the best of Brooklyn amenities. Small pets accepted on a case by case basis, pending an Board and Landlord Approval. Available for June 1, 2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 96 SCHERMERHORN STREET have any available units?
96 SCHERMERHORN STREET has a unit available for $4,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 96 SCHERMERHORN STREET have?
Some of 96 SCHERMERHORN STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 96 SCHERMERHORN STREET currently offering any rent specials?
96 SCHERMERHORN STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 96 SCHERMERHORN STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 96 SCHERMERHORN STREET is pet friendly.
Does 96 SCHERMERHORN STREET offer parking?
No, 96 SCHERMERHORN STREET does not offer parking.
Does 96 SCHERMERHORN STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 96 SCHERMERHORN STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 96 SCHERMERHORN STREET have a pool?
No, 96 SCHERMERHORN STREET does not have a pool.
Does 96 SCHERMERHORN STREET have accessible units?
No, 96 SCHERMERHORN STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 96 SCHERMERHORN STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 96 SCHERMERHORN STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 96 SCHERMERHORN STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 96 SCHERMERHORN STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
