96 SCHERMERHORN STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly doorman

Truly special and dramatic in every way, this 2 Bedroom Penthouse duplex has sweeping views of Downtown Manhattan, the Statue of Liberty, and NYC Harbor. With all the benefits of a full-service building, and the conveniences and privacy that duplex living provides, this lovely home will be your sanctuary.



PHL has just undergone a significant high-end renovation, featuring brand new renovated kitchen and bathrooms, smart custom built-in cabinetry, a wine fridge, and two spacious bedrooms, and as an added bonus, a cozy private terrace with commanding NY harbor views.



The location is unique, straddling three incredible neighborhoods: the tree-lined brownstone blocks of Brooklyn Heights, the epic shopping and famed restaurants on Court and Smith Streets in Boerum Hill, and the ever burgeoning city that is now Downtown Brooklyn.



96 Schermerhorn is full-service doorman building with a stunning roof deck. With 13-stories and 105 -units, this coop is impeccably managed. Close to every Brooklyn Subway line ( 2, 3, 4, 5, R, N, A, C , F and G trains) and the best of Brooklyn amenities. Small pets accepted on a case by case basis, pending an Board and Landlord Approval. Available for June 1, 2020.