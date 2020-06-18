956 Saint John's Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Welcome home to this gorgeous newly renovated 2 Bedroom (Can be converted to a 3 bedroom) Or used as a Home Office. Apartment features gorgeous hardwood floors, brand new kitchen with stainless steel appliances.Apartment is in the process of being completed. Kitchen appliances have been ordered. New pictures coming soon.*Near 3,4,5, and S Trains *Pets okay case by case (Separate fee may apply)Contact Information- David Kusayev Licensed Real Estate Agent Cell: 718-864-4543Email: dkusayev@hillelrealtygroup.com Hillel401702