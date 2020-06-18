All apartments in Brooklyn
956 Saint John's Place
Last updated June 17 2020 at 8:54 PM

956 Saint John's Place

956 Saint Johns Place · (718) 864-4543
Location

956 Saint Johns Place, Brooklyn, NY 11213
Crown Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Welcome home to this gorgeous newly renovated 2 Bedroom (Can be converted to a 3 bedroom) Or used as a Home Office. Apartment features gorgeous hardwood floors, brand new kitchen with stainless steel appliances.Apartment is in the process of being completed. Kitchen appliances have been ordered. New pictures coming soon.*Near 3,4,5, and S Trains *Pets okay case by case (Separate fee may apply)Contact Information- David Kusayev Licensed Real Estate Agent Cell: 718-864-4543Email: dkusayev@hillelrealtygroup.com Hillel401702

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 956 Saint John's Place have any available units?
956 Saint John's Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 956 Saint John's Place have?
Some of 956 Saint John's Place's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 956 Saint John's Place currently offering any rent specials?
956 Saint John's Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 956 Saint John's Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 956 Saint John's Place is pet friendly.
Does 956 Saint John's Place offer parking?
No, 956 Saint John's Place does not offer parking.
Does 956 Saint John's Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 956 Saint John's Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 956 Saint John's Place have a pool?
No, 956 Saint John's Place does not have a pool.
Does 956 Saint John's Place have accessible units?
No, 956 Saint John's Place does not have accessible units.
Does 956 Saint John's Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 956 Saint John's Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 956 Saint John's Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 956 Saint John's Place does not have units with air conditioning.
