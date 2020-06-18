956 Saint John's Place

Amenities
Welcome home to this gorgeous newly renovated 2 Bedroom (Can be converted to a 3 bedroom) Or used as a Home Office. Apartment features gorgeous hardwood floors, brand new kitchen with stainless steel appliances.Apartment is in the process of being completed. Kitchen appliances have been ordered. New pictures coming soon.*Near 3,4,5, and S Trains *Pets okay case by case (Separate fee may apply)Contact Information- David Kusayev Licensed Real Estate Agent Cell: 718-864-4543Email: dkusayev@hillelrealtygroup.com Hillel401702