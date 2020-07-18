95 Lexington Avenue

Amenities

Dont miss out on this amazing 2 bed / 2 bath, 1,210 square foot pre-war loft on the border of Clinton Hill and Bedford-Stuyvesant!This is your opportunity to live in a spacious loft in the heart of Brooklyn thats been stunningly renovated with impeccable attention to detail, thoughtfully designed and meticulously maintained by its current owner. The renovated kitchen is outfitted with stainless steel appliances, Wenge cabinetry, stainless steel backsplash and a custom kitchen island with Caesarstone countertops and 30-bottle wine rack. The open kitchen layout extends into the living area with enough room for both dining and living room setups. Both bathrooms have top-of-the-line Duravit fixtures, dual-flush toilets and subway tile. Double-paned, extra-large, north facing windows with blackout shades overlooking serene treetops and greenery bring in plenty of natural light. The expansive master king-sized bedroom has an abundance of custom built-ins, large closets and en suite bathroom. Throughout the apartment you will find WiFi enabled central heat & A/C, in-unit LG washer & dryer, original hardwood floors throughout, high ceilings and exposed brick. This unit also comes with a 4' x 7' x 7' storage space in the basement. LOFTS on LEX, the former Trolley Museum of New York, is an exceptionally well-run, pre-war condo with video intercom system, part-time super, basement storage, and a beautiful furnished and planted shared roof deck with breathtaking views of Brooklyn and Manhattan. Situated in the heart of a neighborhood that has quickly evolved into one of Brooklyn's most dynamic, vibrant and exciting districts, this building is moments away from the C and G trains and plenty of dining options within walking distance such as Speedy Romeo, Oaxaca Taqueria and much more.**Video tour available upon request.