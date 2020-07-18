All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated July 14 2020 at 11:50 PM

95 Lexington Avenue

95 Lexington Ave · No Longer Available
Location

95 Lexington Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11238
Bedford-Stuyvesant

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
internet access
Dont miss out on this amazing 2 bed / 2 bath, 1,210 square foot pre-war loft on the border of Clinton Hill and Bedford-Stuyvesant!This is your opportunity to live in a spacious loft in the heart of Brooklyn thats been stunningly renovated with impeccable attention to detail, thoughtfully designed and meticulously maintained by its current owner. The renovated kitchen is outfitted with stainless steel appliances, Wenge cabinetry, stainless steel backsplash and a custom kitchen island with Caesarstone countertops and 30-bottle wine rack. The open kitchen layout extends into the living area with enough room for both dining and living room setups. Both bathrooms have top-of-the-line Duravit fixtures, dual-flush toilets and subway tile. Double-paned, extra-large, north facing windows with blackout shades overlooking serene treetops and greenery bring in plenty of natural light. The expansive master king-sized bedroom has an abundance of custom built-ins, large closets and en suite bathroom. Throughout the apartment you will find WiFi enabled central heat & A/C, in-unit LG washer & dryer, original hardwood floors throughout, high ceilings and exposed brick. This unit also comes with a 4' x 7' x 7' storage space in the basement. LOFTS on LEX, the former Trolley Museum of New York, is an exceptionally well-run, pre-war condo with video intercom system, part-time super, basement storage, and a beautiful furnished and planted shared roof deck with breathtaking views of Brooklyn and Manhattan. Situated in the heart of a neighborhood that has quickly evolved into one of Brooklyn's most dynamic, vibrant and exciting districts, this building is moments away from the C and G trains and plenty of dining options within walking distance such as Speedy Romeo, Oaxaca Taqueria and much more.**Video tour available upon request.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 95 Lexington Avenue have any available units?
95 Lexington Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 95 Lexington Avenue have?
Some of 95 Lexington Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 95 Lexington Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
95 Lexington Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 95 Lexington Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 95 Lexington Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 95 Lexington Avenue offer parking?
No, 95 Lexington Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 95 Lexington Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 95 Lexington Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 95 Lexington Avenue have a pool?
No, 95 Lexington Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 95 Lexington Avenue have accessible units?
No, 95 Lexington Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 95 Lexington Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 95 Lexington Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 95 Lexington Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 95 Lexington Avenue has units with air conditioning.
