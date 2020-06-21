All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 949 Willoughby Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
949 Willoughby Ave
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:35 PM

949 Willoughby Ave

949 Willoughby Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Studio Apartments
See all

Location

949 Willoughby Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11221
Bushwick

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
coffee bar
gym
on-site laundry
bike storage
Luxury Loft Studio in Bushwick - Property Id: 282335

0 Bed / 1 Bath at 949 Willoughby Ave - Unit: 209 in Bushwick, Brooklyn. All Pets Allowed. Nearby subway stations include: Central Av (M), Myrtle Av (J, M). Right next door to the famous Little skips coffee shop sits this amazing factory loft conversion with tons of original character preserved throughout. Super large open studio with high ceilings and beautiful exposed brick walls. Can even be a 1br. Huge walk in closet, huge windows. Unit receives a good amount of natural sunlight. Modern look with stainless steel kitchen appliances and dishwasher. Building features gym, bike storage, laundry, lounge, and roof access with amazing views.

AMENITIES
High Ceilings
Hardwood floors
Exposed brick
Central A/C
Video Intercom
Laundry in building
Gym
Lounge
Roof access
Eat In Kitchen
Stainless Steel Appliances
Dishwasher
Granite countertops
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/282335
Property Id 282335

(RLNE5848065)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 949 Willoughby Ave have any available units?
949 Willoughby Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 949 Willoughby Ave have?
Some of 949 Willoughby Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 949 Willoughby Ave currently offering any rent specials?
949 Willoughby Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 949 Willoughby Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 949 Willoughby Ave is pet friendly.
Does 949 Willoughby Ave offer parking?
No, 949 Willoughby Ave does not offer parking.
Does 949 Willoughby Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 949 Willoughby Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 949 Willoughby Ave have a pool?
No, 949 Willoughby Ave does not have a pool.
Does 949 Willoughby Ave have accessible units?
No, 949 Willoughby Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 949 Willoughby Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 949 Willoughby Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 949 Willoughby Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 949 Willoughby Ave has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Common Baltic West
577 Baltic Street
Brooklyn, NY 11217
461 Dean
461 Dean St
Brooklyn, NY 11217
247 N7
247 N 7th St
Brooklyn, NY 11211
The Brooklyner
111 Lawrence St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
7 DEKALB AVENUE
7 Dekalb Avenue
Brooklyn, NY 11201
180 Montague
180 Montague St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Caesura
280 Ashland Pl
Brooklyn, NY 11217
Kin on UnionBk
305 Union Avenue
Brooklyn, NY 11211

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgDowntown BrooklynSheepshead Bay
GreenpointClinton HillFort Greene
Prospect HeightsBrooklyn Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Kingsborough Community CollegeCUNY Medgar Evers College
CUNY New York City College of Technology