Amenities
Luxury Loft Studio in Bushwick - Property Id: 282335
0 Bed / 1 Bath at 949 Willoughby Ave - Unit: 209 in Bushwick, Brooklyn. All Pets Allowed. Nearby subway stations include: Central Av (M), Myrtle Av (J, M). Right next door to the famous Little skips coffee shop sits this amazing factory loft conversion with tons of original character preserved throughout. Super large open studio with high ceilings and beautiful exposed brick walls. Can even be a 1br. Huge walk in closet, huge windows. Unit receives a good amount of natural sunlight. Modern look with stainless steel kitchen appliances and dishwasher. Building features gym, bike storage, laundry, lounge, and roof access with amazing views.
AMENITIES
High Ceilings
Hardwood floors
Exposed brick
Central A/C
Video Intercom
Laundry in building
Gym
Lounge
Roof access
Eat In Kitchen
Stainless Steel Appliances
Dishwasher
Granite countertops
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/282335
Property Id 282335
(RLNE5848065)