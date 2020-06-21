Amenities

Luxury Loft Studio in Bushwick - Property Id: 282335



0 Bed / 1 Bath at 949 Willoughby Ave - Unit: 209 in Bushwick, Brooklyn. All Pets Allowed. Nearby subway stations include: Central Av (M), Myrtle Av (J, M). Right next door to the famous Little skips coffee shop sits this amazing factory loft conversion with tons of original character preserved throughout. Super large open studio with high ceilings and beautiful exposed brick walls. Can even be a 1br. Huge walk in closet, huge windows. Unit receives a good amount of natural sunlight. Modern look with stainless steel kitchen appliances and dishwasher. Building features gym, bike storage, laundry, lounge, and roof access with amazing views.



AMENITIES

High Ceilings

Hardwood floors

Exposed brick

Central A/C

Video Intercom

Laundry in building

Gym

Lounge

Roof access

Eat In Kitchen

Stainless Steel Appliances

Dishwasher

Granite countertops

