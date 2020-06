Amenities

Come and see this spacious and sunny 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom apartment located right by the Nostrand Avenue A/C train station! Become sunbathed by the apartment's multiple windows through the entire space.Storage space is not a problem, the apartment offers multiple closets and queen sized rooms! Keep your costs down! Heat and Hot Water included in the rent! Additional amenities include:DishwasherStainless steel Appliances Elevator