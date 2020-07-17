All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like
932 Pacific Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
932 Pacific Street
Last updated July 3 2020 at 2:11 PM

932 Pacific Street

932 Pacific Street · (212) 994-3254 ext. 254
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Prospect Heights
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

932 Pacific Street, Brooklyn, NY 11238
Prospect Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$3,500

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bike storage
Very bright completely renovated true 3 br apartment located on a 3rd floor of Prospect Heights townhouse.
Features:
- Great living space with pliantly of room for dining table
- Custom made closet in the living room
- Kitchen with new fridge, microwave, stow and DW Whirlpool appliance, granite counter top, Italian tiles, costume made kitchen cabinets with soft closing doors
- Heated radiant floor tough entire apartment
- HVAC system tenant controlled in each room
- Accented ceiling LED lighting
- New bathroom with costume made cabinets
- Master Bedroom fits easily king size bed with big closet
- Second Bedroom fits easily queen size bed with big closet as well
- Third Bedroom can be used for the office space or nice size kids room
- European doors
- Video intercom
- Pet friendly (approval needed)
- Bike room and private storage space available in the basement - all free
- Laundry in the basement
This lovely home is located on a quiet, tree-lined block close to parks and public transportation. The house is four block from C subway line, and just a stops away from great restaurants and bars.
Please text me for the fast respond.,Very bright completely renovated true 3 br apartment located on a 3rd floor of Boerum Hill townhouse.
Features:
- Great living space with pliantly of room for dining table
- Costume made closet
- Kitchen with new fridge, microway, stow and DW Whirlpool appliance
- Heated hardwood floors tough entire apartment
- HVAC system tenant controlled in each room
- Accented ceiling LED lighting
- New bathroom with costume made cabinets
- Bedrooms with big closet
- Pet friendly (approval needed)
- Bike room or private storage space available in the basement
- Laundry will be in the basement available for use in the fall
This lovely home is located on a quiet, tree-lined block close to parks and public transportation. The house is four block from C subway line, and just a stops away from great restaurants and bars.
Please text me for the fast respond.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 932 Pacific Street have any available units?
932 Pacific Street has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 932 Pacific Street have?
Some of 932 Pacific Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 932 Pacific Street currently offering any rent specials?
932 Pacific Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 932 Pacific Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 932 Pacific Street is pet friendly.
Does 932 Pacific Street offer parking?
No, 932 Pacific Street does not offer parking.
Does 932 Pacific Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 932 Pacific Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 932 Pacific Street have a pool?
No, 932 Pacific Street does not have a pool.
Does 932 Pacific Street have accessible units?
No, 932 Pacific Street does not have accessible units.
Does 932 Pacific Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 932 Pacific Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 932 Pacific Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 932 Pacific Street has units with air conditioning.

Similar Listings

10 City Point
10 City Pt
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Hoyt & Horn
45 Hoyt St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Hub
333 Schermerhorn Street
Brooklyn, NY 11217
The Brooklyner
111 Lawrence St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Avalon Willoughby Square
214 Duffield St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Common Classon
1057 Fulton Street
Brooklyn, NY 11238
Caesura
280 Ashland Pl
Brooklyn, NY 11217
Kin on UnionBk
305 Union Avenue
Brooklyn, NY 11211

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 BedroomsBrooklyn Apartments with GymsBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBrooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgFlatbushDowntown BrooklynSheepshead BayGreenpointClinton HillFort GreeneProspect Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law SchoolCUNY Brooklyn CollegeCUNY Kingsborough Community CollegeCUNY Medgar Evers College