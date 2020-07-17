932 Pacific Street.

Amenities
Very bright completely renovated true 3 br apartment located on a 3rd floor of Prospect Heights townhouse.
Features:
- Great living space with pliantly of room for dining table
- Custom made closet in the living room
- Kitchen with new fridge, microwave, stow and DW Whirlpool appliance, granite counter top, Italian tiles, costume made kitchen cabinets with soft closing doors
- Heated radiant floor tough entire apartment
- HVAC system tenant controlled in each room
- Accented ceiling LED lighting
- New bathroom with costume made cabinets
- Master Bedroom fits easily king size bed with big closet
- Second Bedroom fits easily queen size bed with big closet as well
- Third Bedroom can be used for the office space or nice size kids room
- European doors
- Video intercom
- Pet friendly (approval needed)
- Bike room and private storage space available in the basement - all free
- Laundry in the basement
This lovely home is located on a quiet, tree-lined block close to parks and public transportation. The house is four block from C subway line, and just a stops away from great restaurants and bars.
