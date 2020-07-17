932 Pacific Street.

Amenities

Very bright completely renovated true 3 br apartment located on a 3rd floor of Prospect Heights townhouse.

Features:

- Great living space with pliantly of room for dining table

- Custom made closet in the living room

- Kitchen with new fridge, microwave, stow and DW Whirlpool appliance, granite counter top, Italian tiles, costume made kitchen cabinets with soft closing doors

- Heated radiant floor tough entire apartment

- HVAC system tenant controlled in each room

- Accented ceiling LED lighting

- New bathroom with costume made cabinets

- Master Bedroom fits easily king size bed with big closet

- Second Bedroom fits easily queen size bed with big closet as well

- Third Bedroom can be used for the office space or nice size kids room

- European doors

- Video intercom

- Pet friendly (approval needed)

- Bike room and private storage space available in the basement - all free

- Laundry in the basement

This lovely home is located on a quiet, tree-lined block close to parks and public transportation. The house is four block from C subway line, and just a stops away from great restaurants and bars.

