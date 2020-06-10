All apartments in Brooklyn
Brooklyn, NY
92 Wyckoff Street
Last updated June 2 2020 at 11:07 PM

92 Wyckoff Street

92 Wyckoff Street · (718) 483-6755
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Brooklyn
Boerum Hill
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
2 Bedrooms
Location

92 Wyckoff Street, Brooklyn, NY 11201
Boerum Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$2,500

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
Welcome home to this spacious and unique studio in Boerum Hill! This apartment is situated on the second floor of a privately owned townhouse. The unit has been thoughtfully renovated while retaining its beautiful details like original hardwood floors, exposed brick, and two decorative fireplaces. The kitchen features new stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher. The bathroom was just renovated featuring sleek new tiles complimented by original exposed brick. A stackable washer-dryer in unit complete this lovely abode.
Within close proximity to the F and G trains at Bergen Station on Smith Street. One stop for A/C & R.? A few blocks to the A and C train Hoyt-Schermerhorn or Jay Street-Metro Tech ?and the 2, 3, 4, 5, N, M, R at Borough Hall (a short distance). D, M, N, R, B, Q, 2, 3, 4, 5 and LIRR (Long Island Rail Road) at Atlantic Center.?
All in easy reach:?* Whole Foods * Trader Joe's * Barclay Center * BAM (Brooklyn Academy of Music) * Target * Farmer's Markets *Union Market * Prospect Park * Brooklyn Bridge * Water front * Modern YMCA with 25 Meter Pool * Brooklyn Inn (Probably The Oldest Bar In Brooklyn 1850's) * Brooklyn Botanical Garden *
This apartment is pet-friendly, the owner will approve on a case by case basis. Available for immediate occupancy. Heat and hot water included in the rent. Please watch our 3D tour to learn more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 92 Wyckoff Street have any available units?
92 Wyckoff Street has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 92 Wyckoff Street have?
Some of 92 Wyckoff Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 92 Wyckoff Street currently offering any rent specials?
92 Wyckoff Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 92 Wyckoff Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 92 Wyckoff Street is pet friendly.
Does 92 Wyckoff Street offer parking?
No, 92 Wyckoff Street does not offer parking.
Does 92 Wyckoff Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 92 Wyckoff Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 92 Wyckoff Street have a pool?
Yes, 92 Wyckoff Street has a pool.
Does 92 Wyckoff Street have accessible units?
No, 92 Wyckoff Street does not have accessible units.
Does 92 Wyckoff Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 92 Wyckoff Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 92 Wyckoff Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 92 Wyckoff Street has units with air conditioning.
