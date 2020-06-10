92 Wyckoff Street

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

Welcome home to this spacious and unique studio in Boerum Hill! This apartment is situated on the second floor of a privately owned townhouse. The unit has been thoughtfully renovated while retaining its beautiful details like original hardwood floors, exposed brick, and two decorative fireplaces. The kitchen features new stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher. The bathroom was just renovated featuring sleek new tiles complimented by original exposed brick. A stackable washer-dryer in unit complete this lovely abode.

Within close proximity to the F and G trains at Bergen Station on Smith Street. One stop for A/C & R.? A few blocks to the A and C train Hoyt-Schermerhorn or Jay Street-Metro Tech ?and the 2, 3, 4, 5, N, M, R at Borough Hall (a short distance). D, M, N, R, B, Q, 2, 3, 4, 5 and LIRR (Long Island Rail Road) at Atlantic Center.?

All in easy reach:?* Whole Foods * Trader Joe's * Barclay Center * BAM (Brooklyn Academy of Music) * Target * Farmer's Markets *Union Market * Prospect Park * Brooklyn Bridge * Water front * Modern YMCA with 25 Meter Pool * Brooklyn Inn (Probably The Oldest Bar In Brooklyn 1850's) * Brooklyn Botanical Garden *

This apartment is pet-friendly, the owner will approve on a case by case basis. Available for immediate occupancy. Heat and hot water included in the rent. Please watch our 3D tour to learn more!