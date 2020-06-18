All apartments in Brooklyn
92 Scholes Street
Last updated June 17 2020 at 12:06 AM

92 Scholes Street

92 Scholes St · (347) 276-6081
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

92 Scholes St, Brooklyn, NY 11206
Williamsburg

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
February 1 lease start Very special apartment! DEAL OF THE MONTH!! PRIVATE BACKYARD PLUS BALCONY!Polished concrete floors and 20' ceilings! Super modern and sleek, this large space has laundry in unit and is extremely bright!! Radiant heat also!Lovely apartment with shared roof deck with beautiful city views located in the heart of Williamsburg at the L,G Trains and a short walk to the J,M,Z trains as well. Apartment is a total GEM! Chefs kitchen with dishwasher, stainless steel appliances! Located on a quiet block in a lovely well maintained building. Also central AC! Pets welcomed and great landlords! This space is a total gem!Texting Brandon is best for an immediate appointment. Come grab this beauty!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 92 Scholes Street have any available units?
92 Scholes Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 92 Scholes Street have?
Some of 92 Scholes Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 92 Scholes Street currently offering any rent specials?
92 Scholes Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 92 Scholes Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 92 Scholes Street is pet friendly.
Does 92 Scholes Street offer parking?
No, 92 Scholes Street does not offer parking.
Does 92 Scholes Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 92 Scholes Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 92 Scholes Street have a pool?
No, 92 Scholes Street does not have a pool.
Does 92 Scholes Street have accessible units?
No, 92 Scholes Street does not have accessible units.
Does 92 Scholes Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 92 Scholes Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 92 Scholes Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 92 Scholes Street has units with air conditioning.
