92 Scholes Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

February 1 lease start Very special apartment! DEAL OF THE MONTH!! PRIVATE BACKYARD PLUS BALCONY!Polished concrete floors and 20' ceilings! Super modern and sleek, this large space has laundry in unit and is extremely bright!! Radiant heat also!Lovely apartment with shared roof deck with beautiful city views located in the heart of Williamsburg at the L,G Trains and a short walk to the J,M,Z trains as well. Apartment is a total GEM! Chefs kitchen with dishwasher, stainless steel appliances! Located on a quiet block in a lovely well maintained building. Also central AC! Pets welcomed and great landlords! This space is a total gem!Texting Brandon is best for an immediate appointment. Come grab this beauty!!