92 Saint Marks Avenue

Spectacularly Renovated and Generously Proportioned Pet Friendly 2 BED + WINDOWED HOME OFFICE Floor-through Layout Featuring a 29ft Living Room, 10ft Ceilings, 20ft Modern Windowed Stainless Kitchen with D/W and IN UNIT W/D ideally located in North Slope at the foot of Prospect Heights on a Picturesque Leafy Brownstone Block, across the Street from Morgan's Barbecue and JAMES Restaurant!



This Smart Split Bedroom Layout incorporates a 29 ft Living-Dining Room between 2 equivalent sized bedrooms, a Windowed Home Office with French Doors, 10ft Ceilings, Exposed Brick Walls, Wide Oak Hardwood Floors, Ductless A/C, Recessed Lighting and Luminous Over-sized Windows Throughout Every Room of this Magnificent Loft. Other features to boast include a Subway Tiled Bathroom, In-Unit LG Washer/Dryer, Sunny Dual Exposures and Energy Efficient Spray Foam Insulation.



Convenient to the 2/3 @ Bergen Street or B/Q @ 7th Avenue -and- ONLY -4 Blocks to the Barclays Center, Brooklyn's Largest Commuter Hub, The Atlantic Terminal (Target Mall) 2/3/4/5/B/D/N/Q/R and LIRR. One Stop to Manhattan (Canal/Bway) via N Train, a 10 Minute Stroll to Prospect Park, BAM, B.M.A., Crunch, Orange Theory, Pilates, Soul Cycle, Area Yoga, Union Market, Fleisher's, Ample Hills, Bklyn Larder, Miriam's, Niban, Park Slope Food Coop, Whole Foods 365, Prospect Heights Animal Hospital and Fort Greene.



Pets OK Upon Approval. Guarantors Ok. Shares Ok.,Spectacularly Renovated and Generously Proportioned Pet Friendly Floor through 3 BED LOFT Featuring a 29ft Living Room, 20ft Modern Windowed Stainless Kitchen with D/W and W/D ideally located in North Slope at the foot of Prospect Heights on a Picturesque Leafy Brownstone Block, across the Street from Flatbush Farm, Barn, Taro, Orange Theory, Morgan's Barbecue, Hungry Ghost and JAMES!



This Smart Split Bedroom Layout incorporates a 29ft Living-Dining Room between 2 equivalent sized bedrooms, a smaller 3rd Bedroom, 10ft Ceilings, Exposed Brick Walls, Wide Oak Hardwood Floors,French Doors, Central A/C, Recessed Lighting and Luminous Over-sized Windows throughout Every Room of this Magnificent Loft. Other features to boast include a Subway Tiled Bathroom, In-Unit LG Washer/Dryer, Sunny Dual Exposures and Energy Efficient Spray Foam Insulation.



Convenient to the 2/3 @ Bergen Street or B/Q @ 7th Avenue -and- ONLY -4 Blocks to the Barclays Center, Brooklyn's Largest Commuter Hub, The Atlantic Terminal (Target Mall) 2/3/4/5/B/D/N/Q/R and LIRR. One Stop to Manhattan (Canal/Bway) via N Train,10 minutes Tops Walking to Prospect Park, BAM, B.M.A., Crunch, Orange Theory, Pilates, Soul Cycle, CrossFit, Area Yoga, Union Market, Fleisher's, Ample Hills, Snowdays, Franny's, Bklyn Larder, Miriam's, Mokbar, Park Slope Food Coop, Whole Foods, Prospect Heights Animal Hospital and Fort Greene.



Pets OK upon approval with Pet Deposit. Guarantors Ok. Shares Ok.



Available for Immediate Occupancy. ***Advertised Rent Reflects the Net Effective Rent for a 24 Month Lease, with the 2nd and 13th Months Free (Actual Rent is $4495)