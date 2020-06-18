All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated July 3 2020 at 2:08 PM

92 Saint Marks Avenue

92 Saint Marks Avenue · (212) 688-1000 ext. 729
Location

92 Saint Marks Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11217
Prospect Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$4,056

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
yoga
Spectacularly Renovated and Generously Proportioned Pet Friendly 2 BED + WINDOWED HOME OFFICE Floor-through Layout Featuring a 29ft Living Room, 10ft Ceilings, 20ft Modern Windowed Stainless Kitchen with D/W and IN UNIT W/D ideally located in North Slope at the foot of Prospect Heights on a Picturesque Leafy Brownstone Block, across the Street from Morgan's Barbecue and JAMES Restaurant!

This Smart Split Bedroom Layout incorporates a 29 ft Living-Dining Room between 2 equivalent sized bedrooms, a Windowed Home Office with French Doors, 10ft Ceilings, Exposed Brick Walls, Wide Oak Hardwood Floors, Ductless A/C, Recessed Lighting and Luminous Over-sized Windows Throughout Every Room of this Magnificent Loft. Other features to boast include a Subway Tiled Bathroom, In-Unit LG Washer/Dryer, Sunny Dual Exposures and Energy Efficient Spray Foam Insulation.

Convenient to the 2/3 @ Bergen Street or B/Q @ 7th Avenue -and- ONLY -4 Blocks to the Barclays Center, Brooklyn's Largest Commuter Hub, The Atlantic Terminal (Target Mall) 2/3/4/5/B/D/N/Q/R and LIRR. One Stop to Manhattan (Canal/Bway) via N Train, a 10 Minute Stroll to Prospect Park, BAM, B.M.A., Crunch, Orange Theory, Pilates, Soul Cycle, Area Yoga, Union Market, Fleisher's, Ample Hills, Bklyn Larder, Miriam's, Niban, Park Slope Food Coop, Whole Foods 365, Prospect Heights Animal Hospital and Fort Greene.

Pets OK Upon Approval. Guarantors Ok. Shares Ok.,Spectacularly Renovated and Generously Proportioned Pet Friendly Floor through 3 BED LOFT Featuring a 29ft Living Room, 20ft Modern Windowed Stainless Kitchen with D/W and W/D ideally located in North Slope at the foot of Prospect Heights on a Picturesque Leafy Brownstone Block, across the Street from Flatbush Farm, Barn, Taro, Orange Theory, Morgan's Barbecue, Hungry Ghost and JAMES!

This Smart Split Bedroom Layout incorporates a 29ft Living-Dining Room between 2 equivalent sized bedrooms, a smaller 3rd Bedroom, 10ft Ceilings, Exposed Brick Walls, Wide Oak Hardwood Floors,French Doors, Central A/C, Recessed Lighting and Luminous Over-sized Windows throughout Every Room of this Magnificent Loft. Other features to boast include a Subway Tiled Bathroom, In-Unit LG Washer/Dryer, Sunny Dual Exposures and Energy Efficient Spray Foam Insulation.

Convenient to the 2/3 @ Bergen Street or B/Q @ 7th Avenue -and- ONLY -4 Blocks to the Barclays Center, Brooklyn's Largest Commuter Hub, The Atlantic Terminal (Target Mall) 2/3/4/5/B/D/N/Q/R and LIRR. One Stop to Manhattan (Canal/Bway) via N Train,10 minutes Tops Walking to Prospect Park, BAM, B.M.A., Crunch, Orange Theory, Pilates, Soul Cycle, CrossFit, Area Yoga, Union Market, Fleisher's, Ample Hills, Snowdays, Franny's, Bklyn Larder, Miriam's, Mokbar, Park Slope Food Coop, Whole Foods, Prospect Heights Animal Hospital and Fort Greene.

Pets OK upon approval with Pet Deposit. Guarantors Ok. Shares Ok.

Available for Immediate Occupancy. ***Advertised Rent Reflects the Net Effective Rent for a 24 Month Lease, with the 2nd and 13th Months Free (Actual Rent is $4495)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 92 Saint Marks Avenue have any available units?
92 Saint Marks Avenue has a unit available for $4,056 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 92 Saint Marks Avenue have?
Some of 92 Saint Marks Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 92 Saint Marks Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
92 Saint Marks Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 92 Saint Marks Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 92 Saint Marks Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 92 Saint Marks Avenue offer parking?
No, 92 Saint Marks Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 92 Saint Marks Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 92 Saint Marks Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 92 Saint Marks Avenue have a pool?
No, 92 Saint Marks Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 92 Saint Marks Avenue have accessible units?
No, 92 Saint Marks Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 92 Saint Marks Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 92 Saint Marks Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 92 Saint Marks Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 92 Saint Marks Avenue has units with air conditioning.
