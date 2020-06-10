917 Metropolitan Avenue

Amenities

Available Immediately!



Bright and sunny floor-through one-bedroom apartment in excellent condition with direct access to a lovely landscaped backyard! 1L is a 700-square-foot one-bedroom with high ceilings that get tons of light. With hardwood floors throughout, and a windowed kitchen overlooking your semi-private backyard. New stainless steel appliances are being installed prior to move in.



Features include French double doors that separate the living space and bedroom, and white subway tiles in the bathroom. The bedroom is a nice size, with a decorative marble fireplace mantelpiece, and two windows facing south. Located off the Graham stop of Williamsburg, the nearby neighborhood offers great transportation, restaurants, and culture.



917 Metropolitan is a pet-friendly, six-unit rental building. Heat and hot water are included. Tenant pays gas and electric. Located three blocks from either the Graham Avenue L, or the Grand Street subway station, with a laundromat on the corner. Recently upgraded and refinished, Cooper Park is one block away with an open field, a running track, tennis court, handball courts, water feature, and a dog run.