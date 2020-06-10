All apartments in Brooklyn
917 Metropolitan Avenue

917 Metropolitan Avenue · (917) 704-1306
Location

917 Metropolitan Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11211
Williamsburg

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1L · Avail. now

$2,350

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
dog park
tennis court
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
tennis court
Available Immediately!

Bright and sunny floor-through one-bedroom apartment in excellent condition with direct access to a lovely landscaped backyard! 1L is a 700-square-foot one-bedroom with high ceilings that get tons of light. With hardwood floors throughout, and a windowed kitchen overlooking your semi-private backyard. New stainless steel appliances are being installed prior to move in.

Features include French double doors that separate the living space and bedroom, and white subway tiles in the bathroom. The bedroom is a nice size, with a decorative marble fireplace mantelpiece, and two windows facing south. Located off the Graham stop of Williamsburg, the nearby neighborhood offers great transportation, restaurants, and culture.

917 Metropolitan is a pet-friendly, six-unit rental building. Heat and hot water are included. Tenant pays gas and electric. Located three blocks from either the Graham Avenue L, or the Grand Street subway station, with a laundromat on the corner. Recently upgraded and refinished, Cooper Park is one block away with an open field, a running track, tennis court, handball courts, water feature, and a dog run.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 917 Metropolitan Avenue have any available units?
917 Metropolitan Avenue has a unit available for $2,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 917 Metropolitan Avenue have?
Some of 917 Metropolitan Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 917 Metropolitan Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
917 Metropolitan Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 917 Metropolitan Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 917 Metropolitan Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 917 Metropolitan Avenue offer parking?
No, 917 Metropolitan Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 917 Metropolitan Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 917 Metropolitan Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 917 Metropolitan Avenue have a pool?
No, 917 Metropolitan Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 917 Metropolitan Avenue have accessible units?
No, 917 Metropolitan Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 917 Metropolitan Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 917 Metropolitan Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 917 Metropolitan Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 917 Metropolitan Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
