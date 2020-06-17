All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 913 Fulton Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
913 Fulton Street
Last updated June 20 2020 at 7:18 AM

913 Fulton Street

913 Fulton Street · (917) 727-3314
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Clinton Hill
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

913 Fulton Street, Brooklyn, NY 11238
Clinton Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$2,895

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
NO FEE! AVAILABLE 8/1. VIRTUAL SHOWING AVAILABLE.

VIDEO TOUR: https://youtu.be/XNBmaiNjkFY

Sorry no pets! Good credit & income required.

Spacious, bright 2.5 bedroom floor through apartment- 2 large bedrooms and a 3rd comfortable home office, which can convert to a private guest bedroom or even a walk-in closet! UNEVEN BEDROOM SIZES.

1 quick flight up, occupying the entire second floor of a small building and has been fully renovated.

There is an updated modern open bar kitchen, thoughtfully laid out for cooking- it features a Stainless DISHWASHER, Gas Range and Refrigerator, plus 10 feet of granite counters, 15 feet of Cabinets, and a pantry with a door.

Modestly sized living room comfortably accommodates a sofa and large entertainment center.

Modern Bathroom with Lovely Glass accent and Subway tiles, Deep Soaking Tub, and Basin Sink.

Hard to find! All the charm of a Clinton Hill apartment, combined with with A/C (not G) Train access right on the block! Extremely speedy commute to Atlantic terminal provides supremely convenient transportation (LIRR, 2/3/,4/5, D/B/N/Q/R/W trains) to all of Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, & Long Island. Extremely scenic neighborhood with Fort Greene Park nearby.

In the heart of the Clinton Hill Fulton corridor, which has become a local destination for chic cafe dining and coffee, mixed with ultra-convenient and well-priced local mom and pop service providers right outside your door. Close to Downtown Brooklyn, Crown Heights and Park Slope.

Tenants should make 40x the rent with good credit or have US guarantors that make 80x the rent with good credit. A meeting is requested with the landlord. No pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 913 Fulton Street have any available units?
913 Fulton Street has a unit available for $2,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 913 Fulton Street have?
Some of 913 Fulton Street's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 913 Fulton Street currently offering any rent specials?
913 Fulton Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 913 Fulton Street pet-friendly?
No, 913 Fulton Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 913 Fulton Street offer parking?
No, 913 Fulton Street does not offer parking.
Does 913 Fulton Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 913 Fulton Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 913 Fulton Street have a pool?
No, 913 Fulton Street does not have a pool.
Does 913 Fulton Street have accessible units?
No, 913 Fulton Street does not have accessible units.
Does 913 Fulton Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 913 Fulton Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 913 Fulton Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 913 Fulton Street has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 913 Fulton Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

50 North 5th
50 North 5th Street
Brooklyn, NY 11249
461 Dean
461 Dean St
Brooklyn, NY 11217
One Blue Slip
1 Blue Slip
Brooklyn, NY 11222
Common Baltic
595 Baltic St
Brooklyn, NY 11217
DKLB BKLN
80 De Kalb Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Avalon Fort Greene
343 Gold St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Caesura
280 Ashland Pl
Brooklyn, NY 11217
Kin on UnionBk
305 Union Avenue
Brooklyn, NY 11211

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgDowntown BrooklynSheepshead Bay
GreenpointClinton HillFort Greene
Prospect HeightsBrooklyn Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Kingsborough Community CollegeCUNY Medgar Evers College
CUNY New York City College of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity