913 Fulton Street

NO FEE! AVAILABLE 8/1. VIRTUAL SHOWING AVAILABLE.



VIDEO TOUR: https://youtu.be/XNBmaiNjkFY



Sorry no pets! Good credit & income required.



Spacious, bright 2.5 bedroom floor through apartment- 2 large bedrooms and a 3rd comfortable home office, which can convert to a private guest bedroom or even a walk-in closet! UNEVEN BEDROOM SIZES.



1 quick flight up, occupying the entire second floor of a small building and has been fully renovated.



There is an updated modern open bar kitchen, thoughtfully laid out for cooking- it features a Stainless DISHWASHER, Gas Range and Refrigerator, plus 10 feet of granite counters, 15 feet of Cabinets, and a pantry with a door.



Modestly sized living room comfortably accommodates a sofa and large entertainment center.



Modern Bathroom with Lovely Glass accent and Subway tiles, Deep Soaking Tub, and Basin Sink.



Hard to find! All the charm of a Clinton Hill apartment, combined with with A/C (not G) Train access right on the block! Extremely speedy commute to Atlantic terminal provides supremely convenient transportation (LIRR, 2/3/,4/5, D/B/N/Q/R/W trains) to all of Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, & Long Island. Extremely scenic neighborhood with Fort Greene Park nearby.



In the heart of the Clinton Hill Fulton corridor, which has become a local destination for chic cafe dining and coffee, mixed with ultra-convenient and well-priced local mom and pop service providers right outside your door. Close to Downtown Brooklyn, Crown Heights and Park Slope.



Tenants should make 40x the rent with good credit or have US guarantors that make 80x the rent with good credit. A meeting is requested with the landlord. No pets.