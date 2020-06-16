All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 901 Sterling Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
901 Sterling Place
Last updated June 14 2020 at 9:20 PM

901 Sterling Place

901 Sterling Place · (347) 709-6608
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Studio Apartments
See all

Location

901 Sterling Place, Brooklyn, NY 11216
Crown Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
GUT RENOVATED charming 1 bedroom apartment in gorgeous townhouse in Crown Heights!!!SUNNY! TOP FLOOR! EXPOSED BRICKBeautiful Tree lined Block!!!Plenty of grocery stores, cafes, bars and restaurants right nearby on Nostrand and Franklin ave!Just a short ride to the city with the Nostrand Ave 2,3,4,5 or the A and C trains just a hop away.Short walk to Prospect Heights , Prospect Park and the Brooklyn museum!!!The apartments boast:Gorgeous WOOD floors throughoutTall windows- fantastic sunlightNew kitchenmagnificent high end bathroomSpacious Living RoomGreat closet spaceHeat and hot water includedVery well kept townhouse!!About Neighborhood:The apartment is in one of the city's more picturesque and pioneering neighborhoods that is home to many historic treasures and attractions such as the Brooklyn Museum of Art, the Brooklyn Botanical Gardens, the Brooklyn Public Library, and Grand Army Plaza. Just a short walk to many trendy cafes, bars, parks, boutiques and more..

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 901 Sterling Place have any available units?
901 Sterling Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 901 Sterling Place have?
Some of 901 Sterling Place's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 901 Sterling Place currently offering any rent specials?
901 Sterling Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 901 Sterling Place pet-friendly?
No, 901 Sterling Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 901 Sterling Place offer parking?
No, 901 Sterling Place does not offer parking.
Does 901 Sterling Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 901 Sterling Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 901 Sterling Place have a pool?
No, 901 Sterling Place does not have a pool.
Does 901 Sterling Place have accessible units?
No, 901 Sterling Place does not have accessible units.
Does 901 Sterling Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 901 Sterling Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 901 Sterling Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 901 Sterling Place does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 901 Sterling Place?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

10 City Point
10 City Pt
Brooklyn, NY 11201
34 Berry
34 Berry St
Brooklyn, NY 11249
The Brooklyn Grand
774 Grand Street
Brooklyn, NY 11211
AVA DoBro
100 Willoughby St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
461 Dean
461 Dean St
Brooklyn, NY 11217
Avalon Brooklyn Bay
1524 SHEEPSHEAD BAY ROAD
Brooklyn, NY 11235
Caesura
280 Ashland Pl
Brooklyn, NY 11217
Kin on UnionBk
305 Union Avenue
Brooklyn, NY 11211

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgDowntown BrooklynSheepshead Bay
GreenpointClinton HillFort Greene
Prospect HeightsBrooklyn Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Kingsborough Community CollegeCUNY Medgar Evers College
CUNY New York City College of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity