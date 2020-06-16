901 Sterling Place

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated fireplace some paid utils

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities

GUT RENOVATED charming 1 bedroom apartment in gorgeous townhouse in Crown Heights!!!SUNNY! TOP FLOOR! EXPOSED BRICKBeautiful Tree lined Block!!!Plenty of grocery stores, cafes, bars and restaurants right nearby on Nostrand and Franklin ave!Just a short ride to the city with the Nostrand Ave 2,3,4,5 or the A and C trains just a hop away.Short walk to Prospect Heights , Prospect Park and the Brooklyn museum!!!The apartments boast:Gorgeous WOOD floors throughoutTall windows- fantastic sunlightNew kitchenmagnificent high end bathroomSpacious Living RoomGreat closet spaceHeat and hot water includedVery well kept townhouse!!About Neighborhood:The apartment is in one of the city's more picturesque and pioneering neighborhoods that is home to many historic treasures and attractions such as the Brooklyn Museum of Art, the Brooklyn Botanical Gardens, the Brooklyn Public Library, and Grand Army Plaza. Just a short walk to many trendy cafes, bars, parks, boutiques and more..