Brooklyn, NY
90 Sullivan Pl
Last updated May 8 2020 at 10:08 PM

90 Sullivan Pl

90 Sullivan Place · (347) 403-3200
Location

90 Sullivan Place, Brooklyn, NY 11225
Crown Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit PH-G · Avail. now

$4,275

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
doorman
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
bike storage
garage
*VIDEO TOUR AVAILABLE ? PLEASE INQUIRE.*

No Fee-

Massive top floor apartment with condo quality finishes. There are three bedrooms, three full bathrooms, a private roof-deck, and a private balcony. Hands down, the best 3BR on the market in Crown Heights. Free laundry available in the building.

-Top Floor
-1,314 square feet
-Three large bedrooms
-Three full bathrooms
-Huge private roof-deck (around 400sf)
-Private balcony
-Tons of closet space
-Two of the three bedrooms have Walk-in Closets
-Elevator
-Gym
-Free bike storage
-Huge common roof-deck
-Part time doorman
-Video intercom system

Units feature recessed lighting, natural stained oak hardwood floors and video intercom systems. All rooms are equipped with efficient PTAC systems & most units have washer/dryers. Designer kitchens are supplied with stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher. Bathrooms feature deep soaking tubs with a rainfall shower-head, medicine cabinets & vanities with storage. The units are large and well-laid out, with master bedrooms being king sized and units featuring ample closet space.

The building has an elevator, gym, common roof-deck, central laundry room & an evening doorman. There is free bicycle storage. Vehicle parking is available for an extra fee & Zip Cars live in the garage.

The building is located in a prime spot, just 2 blocks from Prospect Park and the Prospect Park Zoo. Getting to NYC or around Brooklyn is a breeze with close proximity to the B, Q & S (Shuttle) trains at Prospect Park, the 2/5 at Sterling Street & the S, 2, 3 ,4 &5 at Franklin Avenue. Convenient shopping & restaurants are located all along Bedford Avenue, Flatbush Avenue & Empire Boulevard.

Please note- Photos were taken in a few apartments in this building and might not match the exact unit. Please look at the floorplan for the exact layout.

Contact us today for a private viewing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 90 Sullivan Pl have any available units?
90 Sullivan Pl has a unit available for $4,275 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 90 Sullivan Pl have?
Some of 90 Sullivan Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 90 Sullivan Pl currently offering any rent specials?
90 Sullivan Pl isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 90 Sullivan Pl pet-friendly?
No, 90 Sullivan Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 90 Sullivan Pl offer parking?
Yes, 90 Sullivan Pl does offer parking.
Does 90 Sullivan Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 90 Sullivan Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 90 Sullivan Pl have a pool?
No, 90 Sullivan Pl does not have a pool.
Does 90 Sullivan Pl have accessible units?
No, 90 Sullivan Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 90 Sullivan Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 90 Sullivan Pl has units with dishwashers.
Does 90 Sullivan Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 90 Sullivan Pl does not have units with air conditioning.
