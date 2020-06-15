90 Sullivan Pl

Amenities

*VIDEO TOUR AVAILABLE ? PLEASE INQUIRE.*



No Fee-



Massive top floor apartment with condo quality finishes. There are three bedrooms, three full bathrooms, a private roof-deck, and a private balcony. Hands down, the best 3BR on the market in Crown Heights. Free laundry available in the building.



-Top Floor

-1,314 square feet

-Three large bedrooms

-Three full bathrooms

-Huge private roof-deck (around 400sf)

-Private balcony

-Tons of closet space

-Two of the three bedrooms have Walk-in Closets

-Elevator

-Gym

-Free bike storage

-Huge common roof-deck

-Part time doorman

-Video intercom system



Units feature recessed lighting, natural stained oak hardwood floors and video intercom systems. All rooms are equipped with efficient PTAC systems & most units have washer/dryers. Designer kitchens are supplied with stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher. Bathrooms feature deep soaking tubs with a rainfall shower-head, medicine cabinets & vanities with storage. The units are large and well-laid out, with master bedrooms being king sized and units featuring ample closet space.



The building has an elevator, gym, common roof-deck, central laundry room & an evening doorman. There is free bicycle storage. Vehicle parking is available for an extra fee & Zip Cars live in the garage.



The building is located in a prime spot, just 2 blocks from Prospect Park and the Prospect Park Zoo. Getting to NYC or around Brooklyn is a breeze with close proximity to the B, Q & S (Shuttle) trains at Prospect Park, the 2/5 at Sterling Street & the S, 2, 3 ,4 &5 at Franklin Avenue. Convenient shopping & restaurants are located all along Bedford Avenue, Flatbush Avenue & Empire Boulevard.



Please note- Photos were taken in a few apartments in this building and might not match the exact unit. Please look at the floorplan for the exact layout.



Contact us today for a private viewing.