90 Furman Street

Pierhouse at Brooklyn Bridge Park Welcome to N613, an ultra luxurious, 2,030 SF 2 bedroom 2 1/2 bathroom duplex with jaw dropping views of Brooklyn Bridge Park, the river, and NYC skyline. This incredible home takes it to the next level with features and amenities that include solid custom walnut cabinetry, Gaggenau appliances, thick Calacatta Tucci marble slab counters and island, reclaimed heartwood pine floors, high ceilings, utility closet with washer and dryer, and energy-efficient solar shades in every room. The spa bathrooms feature Waterworks fixtures, Ruscello Fosso Picollo marble floors, and walnut and brushed nickel vanities and the master suite features a private landscaped terrace.Pierhouse is Brooklyn's most exclusive condominium located directly at Brooklyn Bridge Park. The residents of Pierhouse will have access to countless amenities, including two 24-hour attended lobbies, valet parking, two fitness centers, a meditation studio, a resident event space, pet-wash, refrigerated storage, play room, and bike storage. In addition, residents can also utilize the amenities of the adjoining 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge, which includes a farm-to-table restaurant, a world class spa, and a rooftop pool and bar.