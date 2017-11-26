All apartments in Brooklyn
Brooklyn, NY
90 Furman Street
90 Furman Street

90 Furman Street · (212) 678-7216
Location

90 Furman Street, Brooklyn, NY 11201
Brooklyn Heights

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit N613 · Avail. now

$12,500

2 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
doorman
gym
parking
pool
bike storage
garage
hot tub
valet service
Pierhouse at Brooklyn Bridge Park Welcome to N613, an ultra luxurious, 2,030 SF 2 bedroom 2 1/2 bathroom duplex with jaw dropping views of Brooklyn Bridge Park, the river, and NYC skyline. This incredible home takes it to the next level with features and amenities that include solid custom walnut cabinetry, Gaggenau appliances, thick Calacatta Tucci marble slab counters and island, reclaimed heartwood pine floors, high ceilings, utility closet with washer and dryer, and energy-efficient solar shades in every room. The spa bathrooms feature Waterworks fixtures, Ruscello Fosso Picollo marble floors, and walnut and brushed nickel vanities and the master suite features a private landscaped terrace.Pierhouse is Brooklyn's most exclusive condominium located directly at Brooklyn Bridge Park. The residents of Pierhouse will have access to countless amenities, including two 24-hour attended lobbies, valet parking, two fitness centers, a meditation studio, a resident event space, pet-wash, refrigerated storage, play room, and bike storage. In addition, residents can also utilize the amenities of the adjoining 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge, which includes a farm-to-table restaurant, a world class spa, and a rooftop pool and bar.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 90 Furman Street have any available units?
90 Furman Street has a unit available for $12,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 90 Furman Street have?
Some of 90 Furman Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 90 Furman Street currently offering any rent specials?
90 Furman Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 90 Furman Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 90 Furman Street is pet friendly.
Does 90 Furman Street offer parking?
Yes, 90 Furman Street does offer parking.
Does 90 Furman Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 90 Furman Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 90 Furman Street have a pool?
Yes, 90 Furman Street has a pool.
Does 90 Furman Street have accessible units?
No, 90 Furman Street does not have accessible units.
Does 90 Furman Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 90 Furman Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 90 Furman Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 90 Furman Street does not have units with air conditioning.
