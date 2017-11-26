All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 9 Cranberry Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
9 Cranberry Street
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:01 PM

9 Cranberry Street

9 Cranberry Street · (212) 448-9400
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Brooklyn Heights
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

9 Cranberry Street, Brooklyn, NY 11201
Brooklyn Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$3,900

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
stainless steel
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
2 Bed Top Floor Gorgeous Brownstone .

The apartment is located on Cranberry Street, in Brooklyn Heights. This block is quiet and beautiful. This serene apartment is a top floor floor-through and very spacious (Approx 800 sq.ft.) Wood floors through-out, exposed brick, and stainless steel kitchen. All the pleasure of newness yet in a wonderful townhouse. Heat and Hot Water are included in the rent and will be available for March 1 or slightly sooner. There is a small 2nd bedroom off of the living room.
1/2 block from the promenade, Brooklyn Bridge Park, DUMBO, and all restaurants and shopping this neighborhood has to offer. Enjoy the new expanded and stunning waterfront shops, Cecconi's, Empire Stores, DUMBO house, Time out NY, Panorama, Art Gallery's, eatery's and so much more.

Rooms are 12 x 12 (MB) 12 x 15 (LR) 6 x 11 (2nd bedroom)
No washer dryer, no dishwasher, 2 flights up.,2 Bed Top Floor Brownstone
The apartment is located on Cranberry Street, in Brooklyn Heights. This block is quiet and beautiful. This serene apartment is a top floor floor-through and very spacious (Approx 800 sq.ft.) Wood floors through-out, exposed brick, and stainless steel kitchen. All the pleasure of newness yet in a wonderful townhouse. Heat and Hot Water are included in the rent and will be available for August 1. There is a small 2nd bedroom off of the living room.
1/2 block from the promenade, Brooklyn Bridge Park, DUMBO, and all restaurants and shopping this neighborhood has to offer. Enjoy the new expanded and stunning waterfront shops, SoHo house, Cecconi's, Empire Stores, Gallery's, eatery's and so much more.

Move in August 1
Rooms are 12 x 12 (MB) 12 x 15 (LR) 6 x 11 (2nd bedroom)
NO washer dryer, no dishwasher, 2 flights up.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9 Cranberry Street have any available units?
9 Cranberry Street has a unit available for $3,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 9 Cranberry Street currently offering any rent specials?
9 Cranberry Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9 Cranberry Street pet-friendly?
No, 9 Cranberry Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 9 Cranberry Street offer parking?
No, 9 Cranberry Street does not offer parking.
Does 9 Cranberry Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9 Cranberry Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9 Cranberry Street have a pool?
No, 9 Cranberry Street does not have a pool.
Does 9 Cranberry Street have accessible units?
No, 9 Cranberry Street does not have accessible units.
Does 9 Cranberry Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 9 Cranberry Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9 Cranberry Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 9 Cranberry Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 9 Cranberry Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

34 Berry
34 Berry St
Brooklyn, NY 11249
Hoyt & Horn
45 Hoyt St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
AVA DoBro
100 Willoughby St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
247 N7
247 N 7th St
Brooklyn, NY 11211
The Brooklyner
111 Lawrence St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Avalon Willoughby Square
214 Duffield St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Avalon Fort Greene
343 Gold St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Common Classon
1057 Fulton Street
Brooklyn, NY 11238

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgDowntown BrooklynSheepshead Bay
GreenpointClinton HillFort Greene
Prospect HeightsBrooklyn Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Kingsborough Community CollegeCUNY Medgar Evers College
CUNY New York City College of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity