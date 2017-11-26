9 Cranberry Street

Amenities

2 Bed Top Floor Gorgeous Brownstone .



The apartment is located on Cranberry Street, in Brooklyn Heights. This block is quiet and beautiful. This serene apartment is a top floor floor-through and very spacious (Approx 800 sq.ft.) Wood floors through-out, exposed brick, and stainless steel kitchen. All the pleasure of newness yet in a wonderful townhouse. Heat and Hot Water are included in the rent and will be available for March 1 or slightly sooner. There is a small 2nd bedroom off of the living room.

1/2 block from the promenade, Brooklyn Bridge Park, DUMBO, and all restaurants and shopping this neighborhood has to offer. Enjoy the new expanded and stunning waterfront shops, Cecconi's, Empire Stores, DUMBO house, Time out NY, Panorama, Art Gallery's, eatery's and so much more.



Rooms are 12 x 12 (MB) 12 x 15 (LR) 6 x 11 (2nd bedroom)

No washer dryer, no dishwasher, 2 flights up.,2 Bed Top Floor Brownstone

Move in August 1

