89 Crooke Avenue

Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated elevator some paid utils

No broker fee!Gorgeous newly renovated 2 bedroom Steps to Prospect park and the Parkside B,Q TrainsVirtual tour available! Contact me for a video walkthrough!Elevator BuildingThis apt features stunning wood floorsSouth facing with graet natural sunlightLarge Bright New kitchenNewly renovated bathroomLots of big closetsThe best that Brooklyn prewar has to offer, tons of great original touches.Lots of big windows, GREAT sunlightLocation is perfect for those that crave some outdoors in their life!Heat & hot water includedClean, Quiet, Beautiful, Very well kept elevator building!The apartment is conveniently located DIRECTLY across from Prospect Park & near the B, Q, S trains Half Block To, Blue Roost cafe, Cafe Kdog & Dunebuggy, Lincoln Park Tavern, and Enduros Bar also just minutes from Restaurants, Cafes, Bars, Groceries, Supermarkets, Laundry and much more Lang1017