Last updated June 6 2020 at 2:00 AM

COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Brooklyn
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
2 Bedrooms
Studio Apartments
Location

89 Crooke Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11226
Flatbush

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
elevator
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
No broker fee!Gorgeous newly renovated 2 bedroom Steps to Prospect park and the Parkside B,Q TrainsVirtual tour available! Contact me for a video walkthrough!Elevator BuildingThis apt features stunning wood floorsSouth facing with graet natural sunlightLarge Bright New kitchenNewly renovated bathroomLots of big closetsThe best that Brooklyn prewar has to offer, tons of great original touches.Lots of big windows, GREAT sunlightLocation is perfect for those that crave some outdoors in their life!Heat & hot water includedClean, Quiet, Beautiful, Very well kept elevator building!The apartment is conveniently located DIRECTLY across from Prospect Park & near the B, Q, S trains Half Block To, Blue Roost cafe, Cafe Kdog & Dunebuggy, Lincoln Park Tavern, and Enduros Bar also just minutes from Restaurants, Cafes, Bars, Groceries, Supermarkets, Laundry and much more Lang1017

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 89 Crooke Avenue have any available units?
89 Crooke Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 89 Crooke Avenue have?
Some of 89 Crooke Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and elevator. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 89 Crooke Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
89 Crooke Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 89 Crooke Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 89 Crooke Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 89 Crooke Avenue offer parking?
No, 89 Crooke Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 89 Crooke Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 89 Crooke Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 89 Crooke Avenue have a pool?
No, 89 Crooke Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 89 Crooke Avenue have accessible units?
No, 89 Crooke Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 89 Crooke Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 89 Crooke Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 89 Crooke Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 89 Crooke Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
