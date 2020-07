Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated some paid utils

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities

This studio in Sunset Park, Brooklyn apartment is nice through and through! Hardwood floors, lots of light, and near the D train. The apartment was recently renovated, and is located in the fabulously under-priced Sunset Park. Heat and hot water are included in rent. Call today before you lose out on a great deal...!