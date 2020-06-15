All apartments in Brooklyn
87 Douglass Street
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:18 PM

87 Douglass Street

87 Douglass Street · (917) 435-5554
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

87 Douglass Street, Brooklyn, NY 11231
Cobble Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$4,650

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
1025' RENOVATED 3 BED 2 bath W/D in unit and STORAGE
This beautiful 3 bedroom has much to offer. Wide open space, offers a chic modern kitchen, and your gracious dining and living area are showcases by wide plank dark wood floors The building's 25 foot width offers you additional space and accentuates the airiness. Stainless kitchen is equipped with microwave, dishwasher and separately tucked away your high-end washer and dryer. Both full baths have radiant heated floors To top it off, the CENTRALLY AIR CONDITIONED unit comes with a huge lockable STORAGE ROOM in the basement. Available for a July 1- July 7 move in date.
Centrally located in Carroll Gardens, with Brooklyn's Restaurant row at your door step. Along with bakeries, cafes, cool bars, grocery stores, boutique shops, banks and Carroll Park. Subway trains nearby are F/G/A/C/R.
Known for its charm, uniqueness, historic district, beautiful tree-lined and brownstone row-houses residential streets. Walking distance to the surrounding neighborhoods of Cobble Hill, Boerum Hill, Gowanus and Columbia Street Waterfront District.
Kindly email for additional information. SHOWN ONLY BY VIRTUAL TOUR VIA REGISTRATION

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 87 Douglass Street have any available units?
87 Douglass Street has a unit available for $4,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 87 Douglass Street have?
Some of 87 Douglass Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 87 Douglass Street currently offering any rent specials?
87 Douglass Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 87 Douglass Street pet-friendly?
No, 87 Douglass Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 87 Douglass Street offer parking?
No, 87 Douglass Street does not offer parking.
Does 87 Douglass Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 87 Douglass Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 87 Douglass Street have a pool?
No, 87 Douglass Street does not have a pool.
Does 87 Douglass Street have accessible units?
No, 87 Douglass Street does not have accessible units.
Does 87 Douglass Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 87 Douglass Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 87 Douglass Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 87 Douglass Street has units with air conditioning.
