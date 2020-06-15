87 Douglass Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

1025' RENOVATED 3 BED 2 bath W/D in unit and STORAGE

This beautiful 3 bedroom has much to offer. Wide open space, offers a chic modern kitchen, and your gracious dining and living area are showcases by wide plank dark wood floors The building's 25 foot width offers you additional space and accentuates the airiness. Stainless kitchen is equipped with microwave, dishwasher and separately tucked away your high-end washer and dryer. Both full baths have radiant heated floors To top it off, the CENTRALLY AIR CONDITIONED unit comes with a huge lockable STORAGE ROOM in the basement. Available for a July 1- July 7 move in date.

Centrally located in Carroll Gardens, with Brooklyn's Restaurant row at your door step. Along with bakeries, cafes, cool bars, grocery stores, boutique shops, banks and Carroll Park. Subway trains nearby are F/G/A/C/R.

Known for its charm, uniqueness, historic district, beautiful tree-lined and brownstone row-houses residential streets. Walking distance to the surrounding neighborhoods of Cobble Hill, Boerum Hill, Gowanus and Columbia Street Waterfront District.

Kindly email for additional information. SHOWN ONLY BY VIRTUAL TOUR VIA REGISTRATION