Last updated May 22 2020 at 8:21 AM

87 Dekalb Avenue

87 Dekalb Avenue · (347) 422-0856
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

87 Dekalb Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11201
Fort Greene

Price and availability

Amenities

garage
stainless steel
gym
green community
elevator
doorman
Unit Amenities
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
doorman
elevator
gym
green community
parking
garage
internet access
lobby
valet service
yoga
When you think you can`t afford the lifestyle you want, think again. This gorgeous and modern one bedroom apartment will put you where you want to be at a price you can afford. Enjoy the huge ceilings and incredible views that only Brooklyn can provide. Natural light and lots of space await your arrival in this 36 story building with all the amenities you could ever want. There`s, Wi-Fi,a fitness center, maple floors, an open kitchen with stainless steel energy star appliances, laundry, Yoga studio, stone counter tops, all in a doorman building designed for LEED certification. Yes, you can have it all. Call today for a private viewing...

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 87 Dekalb Avenue have any available units?
87 Dekalb Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 87 Dekalb Avenue have?
Some of 87 Dekalb Avenue's amenities include garage, stainless steel, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 87 Dekalb Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
87 Dekalb Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 87 Dekalb Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 87 Dekalb Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 87 Dekalb Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 87 Dekalb Avenue does offer parking.
Does 87 Dekalb Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 87 Dekalb Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 87 Dekalb Avenue have a pool?
No, 87 Dekalb Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 87 Dekalb Avenue have accessible units?
No, 87 Dekalb Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 87 Dekalb Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 87 Dekalb Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 87 Dekalb Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 87 Dekalb Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 87 Dekalb Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

