Last updated June 2 2020 at 2:24 AM

87 Clay St

87 Clay Street · (347) 348-6137
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

87 Clay Street, Brooklyn, NY 11222
Greenpoint

Price and availability

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
doorman
bike storage
Xlarge Unique and Super Sunny Private Floor 3BR with Balcony!This apartment is super private and tucked away from the street in a gorgeous back house! Amazing layout with Xlarge living area AND separate large dining area! Open Kitchen with Stainless Steel appliances and Plenty of Counter Space and Storage! All bedrooms have tons of natural light and fit queen size beds, space for desk/armoire and closet. Bathroom also recently renovated. Tons of windows and hardwood floors throughout! Two walk-in closets!!! . Built in AC split unit! Native12689

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 87 Clay St have any available units?
87 Clay St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 87 Clay St have?
Some of 87 Clay St's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 87 Clay St currently offering any rent specials?
87 Clay St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 87 Clay St pet-friendly?
No, 87 Clay St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 87 Clay St offer parking?
No, 87 Clay St does not offer parking.
Does 87 Clay St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 87 Clay St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 87 Clay St have a pool?
No, 87 Clay St does not have a pool.
Does 87 Clay St have accessible units?
No, 87 Clay St does not have accessible units.
Does 87 Clay St have units with dishwashers?
No, 87 Clay St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 87 Clay St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 87 Clay St has units with air conditioning.

