861 Carroll Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill

Welcome home to a fully renovated garden apartment in prime Park Slope, a few houses down from Prospect Park, close to the 2 and 3 trains at Grand Army Plaza, the farmer's market, the main branch of the Brooklyn Public Library, the Brooklyn Botanic Gardens and all the wonderful shops and restaurants Park Slope has to offer - and that is just a little about the neighborhood!



The apartment is located on the garden level of a two-family townhouse and features its own private entrance as well as a finished backyard/patio perfect for grilling or just enjoying a secluded spot of your own out-of-doors. The space is luxuriously renovated with a designer kitchen with ample counter space, dishwasher and gas range, large living/dining space, and offers 1+ bedrooms: one large enough for a king sized bed and one perfect for a home office. There's tons of closet space throughout the apartment, as well as an additional closet in an interior shared hallway, more storage space in the basement, and space for a bicycle or two in the entryway under the stoop. You will delight in the luxury of your own washer/dryer and a split a/c unit in every room. You will never get tired of spending time at home in this apartment!



