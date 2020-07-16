861 BROADWAY

Amenities

Being super close to NYC near five different subway lines in this modern apartment with actual big bedrooms, Large living room and get two common outdoor areas to sit out, is made possible by this modern apartment!Located right off the J M Z Train @ Flushing Ave stop & short walk to both the G and L Train, making your everyday commute a breeze.... Building sits on the border of three Brooklyn neighborhoods. You will be walking distance to some of the best dining, bars and art of: "Williamsburg" , "Bushwick" and "Stuyvesant Heights" - Unit Details;Full living room with big windows providing sunlight to all the common areas of the unit, 3 Spacious bedrooms each of them will actually fit a queen bed, two dressers and will still leave you some extra!.. they each have closets as well. Hardwood floorsCentral Air and HeatRoof DeckShared BackyardVideo Intercom SystemModern Kitchen appliances and Light fixturesInquire today to schedule your viewing - There is no brokers fee! In building laundry roomVideo Intercom systemPets allowed *upon approvalCentral Air and HeatCourtyardGuarantors acceptedRoof DeckLaundry in building