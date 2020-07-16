All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 861 BROADWAY.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
861 BROADWAY
Last updated July 4 2020 at 2:33 AM

861 BROADWAY

861 Broadway · (347) 598-3934
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

861 Broadway, Brooklyn, NY 11206
Bushwick

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
doorman
on-site laundry
Being super close to NYC near five different subway lines in this modern apartment with actual big bedrooms, Large living room and get two common outdoor areas to sit out, is made possible by this modern apartment!Located right off the J M Z Train @ Flushing Ave stop & short walk to both the G and L Train, making your everyday commute a breeze.... Building sits on the border of three Brooklyn neighborhoods. You will be walking distance to some of the best dining, bars and art of: "Williamsburg" , "Bushwick" and "Stuyvesant Heights" - Unit Details;Full living room with big windows providing sunlight to all the common areas of the unit, 3 Spacious bedrooms each of them will actually fit a queen bed, two dressers and will still leave you some extra!.. they each have closets as well. Hardwood floorsCentral Air and HeatRoof DeckShared BackyardVideo Intercom SystemModern Kitchen appliances and Light fixturesInquire today to schedule your viewing - There is no brokers fee! In building laundry roomVideo Intercom systemPets allowed *upon approvalCentral Air and HeatCourtyardGuarantors acceptedRoof DeckLaundry in building

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 861 BROADWAY have any available units?
861 BROADWAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 861 BROADWAY have?
Some of 861 BROADWAY's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 861 BROADWAY currently offering any rent specials?
861 BROADWAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 861 BROADWAY pet-friendly?
No, 861 BROADWAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 861 BROADWAY offer parking?
No, 861 BROADWAY does not offer parking.
Does 861 BROADWAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 861 BROADWAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 861 BROADWAY have a pool?
No, 861 BROADWAY does not have a pool.
Does 861 BROADWAY have accessible units?
No, 861 BROADWAY does not have accessible units.
Does 861 BROADWAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 861 BROADWAY does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 861 BROADWAY have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 861 BROADWAY has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 861 BROADWAY?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Common Baltic West
577 Baltic Street
Brooklyn, NY 11217
AVA DoBro
100 Willoughby St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
335 Carroll
335 Carroll Street
Brooklyn, NY 11231
461 Dean
461 Dean St
Brooklyn, NY 11217
Avalon Brooklyn Bay
1524 SHEEPSHEAD BAY ROAD
Brooklyn, NY 11235
Avalon Willoughby Square
214 Duffield St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Common Classon
1057 Fulton Street
Brooklyn, NY 11238
The Addison
225 Schermerhorn St
Brooklyn, NY 11217

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymsBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgFlatbushDowntown Brooklyn
Sheepshead BayGreenpointClinton Hill
Fort GreeneProspect Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Brooklyn CollegeCUNY Kingsborough Community College
CUNY Medgar Evers College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity