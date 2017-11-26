86 Knickerbocker Ave

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

RENOVATED 3 BED IN BUSHWICK NO FEE!! - Property Id: 298264



Beautiful 3 bedroom /1.5 bath apartment in Bushwick, prime location!



This 3 bedroom apartment features spacious living room, queen sized bedrooms, stainless steel kitchen, modern bathroom, hardwood floors, and windows that let in natural light throughout.

You'll be right around the corner from dozens of top-rated bars, restaurants, cafes, grocers, and music/art venues. Local favorites include Mominette, Sea Wolf, Three Diamond Door, Precious Metal, The Rookery, Archie's, Heavy Woods, Idlewild, Clara's, Yours Sincerely, Chuko, Los Hermanos, Wheelhouse.

Short commute to Manhattan & easy access to the rest of Brooklyn's hottest neighborhoods. Only 3blocks from the L train.



No brokers fee! Only First & Security

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/298264

Property Id 298264



(RLNE5847682)