Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

86 Knickerbocker Ave

86 Knickerbocker Avenue · (929) 278-1874
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

86 Knickerbocker Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11237
Williamsburg

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $4299 · Avail. now

$4,299

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
RENOVATED 3 BED IN BUSHWICK NO FEE!! - Property Id: 298264

Beautiful 3 bedroom /1.5 bath apartment in Bushwick, prime location!

This 3 bedroom apartment features spacious living room, queen sized bedrooms, stainless steel kitchen, modern bathroom, hardwood floors, and windows that let in natural light throughout.
You'll be right around the corner from dozens of top-rated bars, restaurants, cafes, grocers, and music/art venues. Local favorites include Mominette, Sea Wolf, Three Diamond Door, Precious Metal, The Rookery, Archie's, Heavy Woods, Idlewild, Clara's, Yours Sincerely, Chuko, Los Hermanos, Wheelhouse.
Short commute to Manhattan & easy access to the rest of Brooklyn's hottest neighborhoods. Only 3blocks from the L train.

No brokers fee! Only First & Security
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/298264
Property Id 298264

(RLNE5847682)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 86 Knickerbocker Ave have any available units?
86 Knickerbocker Ave has a unit available for $4,299 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 86 Knickerbocker Ave have?
Some of 86 Knickerbocker Ave's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 86 Knickerbocker Ave currently offering any rent specials?
86 Knickerbocker Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 86 Knickerbocker Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 86 Knickerbocker Ave is pet friendly.
Does 86 Knickerbocker Ave offer parking?
No, 86 Knickerbocker Ave does not offer parking.
Does 86 Knickerbocker Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 86 Knickerbocker Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 86 Knickerbocker Ave have a pool?
No, 86 Knickerbocker Ave does not have a pool.
Does 86 Knickerbocker Ave have accessible units?
No, 86 Knickerbocker Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 86 Knickerbocker Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 86 Knickerbocker Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 86 Knickerbocker Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 86 Knickerbocker Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
