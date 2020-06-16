All apartments in Brooklyn
Brooklyn, NY
86 Amity Street
Last updated May 31 2020 at 11:10 PM

86 Amity Street

86 Amity Street · (516) 637-0930
Location

86 Amity Street, Brooklyn, NY 11201
Cobble Hill

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 3F · Avail. now

$3,495

1 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Experience the BoCoCa lifestyle of your dreams in this pristine new one-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom home in a completely gut-renovated Cobble Hill townhouse. Serene and spacious abode impeccably designed with gorgeous wide-plank flooring, handsome millwork, exposed brick and a refined color palette. Bright living spaces are illuminated by oversized new double-pane windows, and recessed lighting dots the extra-tall ceilings. In the sleek chef's kitchen, top-of-the-line Miele integrated appliances including a gas cooktop, speed oven and dishwasher blend seamlessly with handsome cabinetry and marble countertops, while classic subway tile completes the handsome design scheme. The large bedroom offers plenty of space and storage thanks to a walk-through dressing room, and the en suite bathroom features a large glass shower, great tilework and gleaming chrome fixtures. An additional powder room and washer dryer make this a Cobble Hill home you won't want to miss! 86 Amity Street is a gorgeous, newly renovated building offering residents masterfully updated hallways, a common garden and intercom system. Situated between the Cobble Hill Historic District and the famous streets of Brooklyn Heights, the lovely homes of quintessential Brownstone Brooklyn line the nearby blocks. Enjoy some of the city's best waterfront recreation at nearby Brooklyn Bridge Park, or enjoy the fantastic shopping, including a Trader Joe's, along Atlantic Avenue. The revered Cobble Hill dining and nightlife scene awaits along Court and Smith streets, and access to transportation is phenomenal with R, 2/3, 4/5, F and G trains all within reach.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 86 Amity Street have any available units?
86 Amity Street has a unit available for $3,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 86 Amity Street have?
Some of 86 Amity Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 86 Amity Street currently offering any rent specials?
86 Amity Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 86 Amity Street pet-friendly?
No, 86 Amity Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 86 Amity Street offer parking?
No, 86 Amity Street does not offer parking.
Does 86 Amity Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 86 Amity Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 86 Amity Street have a pool?
No, 86 Amity Street does not have a pool.
Does 86 Amity Street have accessible units?
No, 86 Amity Street does not have accessible units.
Does 86 Amity Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 86 Amity Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 86 Amity Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 86 Amity Street does not have units with air conditioning.
