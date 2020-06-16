Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher recently renovated oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven recently renovated Property Amenities

Experience the BoCoCa lifestyle of your dreams in this pristine new one-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom home in a completely gut-renovated Cobble Hill townhouse. Serene and spacious abode impeccably designed with gorgeous wide-plank flooring, handsome millwork, exposed brick and a refined color palette. Bright living spaces are illuminated by oversized new double-pane windows, and recessed lighting dots the extra-tall ceilings. In the sleek chef's kitchen, top-of-the-line Miele integrated appliances including a gas cooktop, speed oven and dishwasher blend seamlessly with handsome cabinetry and marble countertops, while classic subway tile completes the handsome design scheme. The large bedroom offers plenty of space and storage thanks to a walk-through dressing room, and the en suite bathroom features a large glass shower, great tilework and gleaming chrome fixtures. An additional powder room and washer dryer make this a Cobble Hill home you won't want to miss! 86 Amity Street is a gorgeous, newly renovated building offering residents masterfully updated hallways, a common garden and intercom system. Situated between the Cobble Hill Historic District and the famous streets of Brooklyn Heights, the lovely homes of quintessential Brownstone Brooklyn line the nearby blocks. Enjoy some of the city's best waterfront recreation at nearby Brooklyn Bridge Park, or enjoy the fantastic shopping, including a Trader Joe's, along Atlantic Avenue. The revered Cobble Hill dining and nightlife scene awaits along Court and Smith streets, and access to transportation is phenomenal with R, 2/3, 4/5, F and G trains all within reach.