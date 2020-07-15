All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated June 19 2020 at 11:22 AM

85 Livingston Street

85 Livingston Street · (718) 834-1440
Location

85 Livingston Street, Brooklyn, NY 11201
Downtown Brooklyn

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 14J · Avail. now

$2,300

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
parking
media room
Apartment therapy!

Step into this bright, high-floor studio with harbor views, and begin imagining your new life. Apt 14J is bigger than some one-bedrooms; here, there's a place for everything. The main space features hardwood parquet floors and oversized windows framing the expansive river view. (The breathtaking sunset vistas will be the envy of all your Instagram followers.) Unlike many studios, there is a true dining area, with room for a proper dinner party. The crisp, compact kitchen features a deep stainless sink, Bosch dishwasher, GE fridge, and newer appliances. The dressing room has a large clothes closet, and a huge linen closet as well. A cute, vintage bath is tucked away for privacy. Not only does the walk-in entry closet -- with custom fittings-- hold coats and supplies, it also hides all your odds and ends.

Around the corner from nine subway lines, you'll have the easiest commute to anywhere in the city. Trader Joe's, Shake Shack, Barnes & Noble, Soul Cycle, Sephora, two movie theaters (including Alamo Draft House), and a year-round farmers' market are all just a few blocks away.

This gracious, pet-friendly co-op permits guarantors and co-signers. The Robert Livingston is an impeccable, full-service, elevator building featuring round-the-clock doormen, porters, and a live-in super. The building has laundry, parking, and storage (for an extra fee), and the maintenance fee covers all utilities, including central a/c and heat. The hallways and elevators have been recently renovated - you'll feel like you live in a classic hotel!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 85 Livingston Street have any available units?
85 Livingston Street has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 85 Livingston Street have?
Some of 85 Livingston Street's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 85 Livingston Street currently offering any rent specials?
85 Livingston Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 85 Livingston Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 85 Livingston Street is pet friendly.
Does 85 Livingston Street offer parking?
Yes, 85 Livingston Street offers parking.
Does 85 Livingston Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 85 Livingston Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 85 Livingston Street have a pool?
No, 85 Livingston Street does not have a pool.
Does 85 Livingston Street have accessible units?
No, 85 Livingston Street does not have accessible units.
Does 85 Livingston Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 85 Livingston Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 85 Livingston Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 85 Livingston Street has units with air conditioning.
