85 Livingston Street

Step into this bright, high-floor studio with harbor views, and begin imagining your new life. Apt 14J is bigger than some one-bedrooms; here, there's a place for everything. The main space features hardwood parquet floors and oversized windows framing the expansive river view. (The breathtaking sunset vistas will be the envy of all your Instagram followers.) Unlike many studios, there is a true dining area, with room for a proper dinner party. The crisp, compact kitchen features a deep stainless sink, Bosch dishwasher, GE fridge, and newer appliances. The dressing room has a large clothes closet, and a huge linen closet as well. A cute, vintage bath is tucked away for privacy. Not only does the walk-in entry closet -- with custom fittings-- hold coats and supplies, it also hides all your odds and ends.



Around the corner from nine subway lines, you'll have the easiest commute to anywhere in the city. Trader Joe's, Shake Shack, Barnes & Noble, Soul Cycle, Sephora, two movie theaters (including Alamo Draft House), and a year-round farmers' market are all just a few blocks away.



This gracious, pet-friendly co-op permits guarantors and co-signers. The Robert Livingston is an impeccable, full-service, elevator building featuring round-the-clock doormen, porters, and a live-in super. The building has laundry, parking, and storage (for an extra fee), and the maintenance fee covers all utilities, including central a/c and heat. The hallways and elevators have been recently renovated - you'll feel like you live in a classic hotel!