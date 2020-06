Amenities

VIDEO TOUR: https://youtu.be/aCeRBD3SA6UThree bedroom one bathroom apartment for rent in Fort Greene. Situated on the second floor of a walk up building over 800 square feet, this home faces East and west for great light all day long and features:Hardwood floorsBrand new renovation Open kitchen and living room layoutFull size stainless steel appliances including dishwasher and vented hood Double pane windows for sound proofingIn unit washer dryer2 queen sized bedrooms, one full sized Every room has split AC/Heat unitShared outdoor space