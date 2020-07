Amenities

pet friendly gym extra storage

Unit Amenities extra storage Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym

Welcome home to this four-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bath duplex with a spacious backyard, located on the border of Bedford Stuyvesant and Bushwick neighborhoods.



There are four spacious bedrooms on the first floor, with stairs leading into the basement. The basement has a private entryway and also a small room that can be used as a study. What a great time to have the extra storage space for a home office or even a home gym! The backyard measures over 600 square feet and is yours to use exclusively.



Seeking an ASAP/August 1 move in. Pets on a case-by-case basis. Guarantors accepted.



Please reach out with any questions and showing requests.