Brooklyn, NY
84 Havemeyer Street
Last updated July 13 2020 at 5:29 PM

84 Havemeyer Street

84 Havemeyer St · (201) 321-1456
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

84 Havemeyer St, Brooklyn, NY 11211
Williamsburg

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 14 · Avail. now

$2,677

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
*APP ACCEPTEDWonderfully renovated 2BR apt near the Bedford L, and Lorimer/Manhattan L and G trains!!!- Granite Countertops- Hardwood Floors- Brand New Bathroom- Gorgeous Kitchen Cabinets- Private Bedrooms on either side- Large living Room- Ceiling Fans In Every Room- Subway Tiles- Stainless Steel Appliances- Amazing Light and View- Large Bathroom and Standing ShowerThis is a great apartment in an AMAZING location. Next to The Commodore, Extra Fancy, The Knitting Factory, Spuyten Duyvil, St. Anselm, Oslo Coffee, and many many other Williamsburg institutions!BRAND NEW LISTING Call/email/text today! Follow @MaxwellsHouses on IG for latest updates.*Price reflects 13 month lease with one month free - GROSS $2900.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 84 Havemeyer Street have any available units?
84 Havemeyer Street has a unit available for $2,677 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 84 Havemeyer Street have?
Some of 84 Havemeyer Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 84 Havemeyer Street currently offering any rent specials?
84 Havemeyer Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 84 Havemeyer Street pet-friendly?
No, 84 Havemeyer Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 84 Havemeyer Street offer parking?
No, 84 Havemeyer Street does not offer parking.
Does 84 Havemeyer Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 84 Havemeyer Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 84 Havemeyer Street have a pool?
No, 84 Havemeyer Street does not have a pool.
Does 84 Havemeyer Street have accessible units?
No, 84 Havemeyer Street does not have accessible units.
Does 84 Havemeyer Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 84 Havemeyer Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 84 Havemeyer Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 84 Havemeyer Street does not have units with air conditioning.
