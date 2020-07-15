84 Havemeyer Street

Amenities

*APP ACCEPTEDWonderfully renovated 2BR apt near the Bedford L, and Lorimer/Manhattan L and G trains!!!- Granite Countertops- Hardwood Floors- Brand New Bathroom- Gorgeous Kitchen Cabinets- Private Bedrooms on either side- Large living Room- Ceiling Fans In Every Room- Subway Tiles- Stainless Steel Appliances- Amazing Light and View- Large Bathroom and Standing ShowerThis is a great apartment in an AMAZING location. Next to The Commodore, Extra Fancy, The Knitting Factory, Spuyten Duyvil, St. Anselm, Oslo Coffee, and many many other Williamsburg institutions!BRAND NEW LISTING Call/email/text today! Follow @MaxwellsHouses on IG for latest updates.*Price reflects 13 month lease with one month free - GROSS $2900.