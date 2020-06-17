836 Monroe

Amenities

New-to-market! Vibrant 3-Bed / 1-Bath in PRIME Bushwick! Just steps away from the J/Z Lines! This unit features an open kitchen - living room concept! Colorful backsplash with custom made cabinets, dishwasher and loads of natural light! Each bedroom can easily accommodate queen size beds with extra furnishings. A soaking tub, wooden flooring throughout the unit, bluetooth speakers, and high ceilings! The building features laundry in the basement, bike storage, shared backyard, and two rooftops! Conveniently located near grocery stores, bars, restaurants, and everything Bushwick has to offer!This unit will not last, call today to schedule a showing! skyline14466