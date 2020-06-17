All apartments in Brooklyn
836 Monroe

836 Monroe Street · (718) 923-9601
836 Monroe Street, Brooklyn, NY 11221
hardwood floors
dishwasher
doorman
bike storage
bathtub
New-to-market! Vibrant 3-Bed / 1-Bath in PRIME Bushwick! Just steps away from the J/Z Lines! This unit features an open kitchen - living room concept! Colorful backsplash with custom made cabinets, dishwasher and loads of natural light! Each bedroom can easily accommodate queen size beds with extra furnishings. A soaking tub, wooden flooring throughout the unit, bluetooth speakers, and high ceilings! The building features laundry in the basement, bike storage, shared backyard, and two rooftops! Conveniently located near grocery stores, bars, restaurants, and everything Bushwick has to offer!This unit will not last, call today to schedule a showing! skyline14466

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Does 836 Monroe have any available units?
836 Monroe doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 836 Monroe have?
Some of 836 Monroe's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and doorman. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 836 Monroe currently offering any rent specials?
836 Monroe isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 836 Monroe pet-friendly?
No, 836 Monroe is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 836 Monroe offer parking?
No, 836 Monroe does not offer parking.
Does 836 Monroe have units with washers and dryers?
No, 836 Monroe does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 836 Monroe have a pool?
No, 836 Monroe does not have a pool.
Does 836 Monroe have accessible units?
No, 836 Monroe does not have accessible units.
Does 836 Monroe have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 836 Monroe has units with dishwashers.
Does 836 Monroe have units with air conditioning?
No, 836 Monroe does not have units with air conditioning.
