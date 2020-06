Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Nice spacious recently renovated one bedroom apartment located in a nice quiet building and quiet area. Steps from the train station and close to all transit. Walking distance to all your shopping needs. Apartment is ready to move in and waiting for the right client(s) to take advantage of this unit with it's great price. Won't last too long. More pics can be sent upon request



More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/brooklyn-ny?lid=12971588



(RLNE5471535)