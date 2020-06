Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel coffee bar

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities coffee bar

This 1 bedroom apartment has been completely renovated! Wood floors, stainless steel appliances, modern bathroom, and great lighting!Around the corner from coffee shop, supermarket, laundromat, and near all the great food spots Bed Stuy has to offer. BKLYN Blend is a block away.This is vacant and available immediately. No pets or shares. nycasagroup2051