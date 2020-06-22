822 Saint Johns Place

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities

We have a great 3 BD apartment located in Crown Heights available to rent on July 1st.



The kitchen has stainless steel appliances, custom cabinets, stone countertops and it includes a dishwasher. There is laundry in the unit.



The bedrooms are large and cozy with great closet space and huge light filled windows.



The apartment also has a downstairs bedroom with a private entrance, private 1/2 bath, and lower ceilings.



The bathroom has ceramic tiles, and modern fixtures.



There are hardwood floors and great storage space throughout the unit. All rooms have remote controlled central Heat and AC, modern black stone counters and backsplash.



The apartment is located near 3 at Nostrand Av, 2/5 at President St, S/2/3/4/5 at Franklin Av, S at Park Place, S/2/3/4/5 at Botanic Garden.