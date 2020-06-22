All apartments in Brooklyn
822 Saint Johns Place
822 Saint Johns Place

822 Saint Johns Place · (917) 753-4315
Location

822 Saint Johns Place, Brooklyn, NY 11216
Crown Heights

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1-R · Avail. now

$3,248

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

Property Amenities
We have a great 3 BD apartment located in Crown Heights available to rent on July 1st.

The kitchen has stainless steel appliances, custom cabinets, stone countertops and it includes a dishwasher. There is laundry in the unit.

The bedrooms are large and cozy with great closet space and huge light filled windows.

The apartment also has a downstairs bedroom with a private entrance, private 1/2 bath, and lower ceilings.

The bathroom has ceramic tiles, and modern fixtures.

There are hardwood floors and great storage space throughout the unit. All rooms have remote controlled central Heat and AC, modern black stone counters and backsplash.

The apartment is located near 3 at Nostrand Av, 2/5 at President St, S/2/3/4/5 at Franklin Av, S at Park Place, S/2/3/4/5 at Botanic Garden.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 822 Saint Johns Place have any available units?
822 Saint Johns Place has a unit available for $3,248 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 822 Saint Johns Place have?
Some of 822 Saint Johns Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 822 Saint Johns Place currently offering any rent specials?
822 Saint Johns Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 822 Saint Johns Place pet-friendly?
No, 822 Saint Johns Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 822 Saint Johns Place offer parking?
No, 822 Saint Johns Place does not offer parking.
Does 822 Saint Johns Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 822 Saint Johns Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 822 Saint Johns Place have a pool?
No, 822 Saint Johns Place does not have a pool.
Does 822 Saint Johns Place have accessible units?
No, 822 Saint Johns Place does not have accessible units.
Does 822 Saint Johns Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 822 Saint Johns Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 822 Saint Johns Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 822 Saint Johns Place has units with air conditioning.
