Amenities

recently renovated air conditioning fireplace furnished

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace furnished recently renovated Property Amenities

Sink into this stylish 1.5-bedroom with garden access in a newly renovated townhouse in Stuyvesant Heights. This gorgeous landmark apartment is blessed with many architectural details such as a decorative fireplace, original floors and moldings, original shutters and wainscoting which combine with a renovated, well-appointed kitchen and bath including all the modern conveniences you expect. There's plenty of storage, and best of all is garden access for summer al fresco dining or simple relaxation.

82 Chauncey Street is located just steps away from the A/C Utica express stop for an easy ride to Manhattan. Enjoy nearby local favorites such as Milk and Pull, Mama Fox, Nana Ramen, Trad Room, Saraghina, Peaches, Casablanca, and much much more. Halsey Traders will be your go-to grocery stop for staples as well as specialty items. No smoking please. Furnished optional. Video available on request.