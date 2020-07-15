All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:21 PM

82 Chauncey Street

82 Chauncey Street · (917) 941-8670
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

82 Chauncey Street, Brooklyn, NY 11233
Bedford-Stuyvesant

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$2,650

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
furnished
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
furnished
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Sink into this stylish 1.5-bedroom with garden access in a newly renovated townhouse in Stuyvesant Heights. This gorgeous landmark apartment is blessed with many architectural details such as a decorative fireplace, original floors and moldings, original shutters and wainscoting which combine with a renovated, well-appointed kitchen and bath including all the modern conveniences you expect. There's plenty of storage, and best of all is garden access for summer al fresco dining or simple relaxation.
82 Chauncey Street is located just steps away from the A/C Utica express stop for an easy ride to Manhattan. Enjoy nearby local favorites such as Milk and Pull, Mama Fox, Nana Ramen, Trad Room, Saraghina, Peaches, Casablanca, and much much more. Halsey Traders will be your go-to grocery stop for staples as well as specialty items. No smoking please. Furnished optional. Video available on request.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 82 Chauncey Street have any available units?
82 Chauncey Street has a unit available for $2,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 82 Chauncey Street have?
Some of 82 Chauncey Street's amenities include recently renovated, air conditioning, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 82 Chauncey Street currently offering any rent specials?
82 Chauncey Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 82 Chauncey Street pet-friendly?
No, 82 Chauncey Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 82 Chauncey Street offer parking?
No, 82 Chauncey Street does not offer parking.
Does 82 Chauncey Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 82 Chauncey Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 82 Chauncey Street have a pool?
No, 82 Chauncey Street does not have a pool.
Does 82 Chauncey Street have accessible units?
No, 82 Chauncey Street does not have accessible units.
Does 82 Chauncey Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 82 Chauncey Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 82 Chauncey Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 82 Chauncey Street has units with air conditioning.
