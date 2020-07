Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel ceiling fan range

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Beautiful newly renovated 3bedroom apartment available in the heart of Greenpoint! Just around the corner from the Greenpoint Ave G train, this spacious apartment features brand new stainless steel appliances with extra large gas range, ceiling fans in every room and expansive finished hard wood floors, and large bedrooms comfortably fitting queen beds plus dresser/desk each with spacious closet. Fantastic location on Manhattan Ave half a block from Greenpoint Ave G!