813 Jefferson Avenue.
Last updated June 11 2020 at 9:30 PM

813 Jefferson Avenue

813 Jefferson Ave · (718) 765-3711
Location

813 Jefferson Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11221
Bedford-Stuyvesant

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 7 · Avail. now

$2,495

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Unit 7 is a luxurious one bedroom, one bathroom home with a large living room that gets a ton of sunlight. Enjoy an amazing private staircase to the building roof deck with spectacular views of NYC you'll never want to watch a sunset from anywhere else again! This quiet and peaceful apartment features a large South East facing floor to ceiling window that swings completely open, flooding the living space with generous sunshine throughout the day! The apartment is also, equipped with E-Designation Windows to minimize sound interference.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 813 Jefferson Avenue have any available units?
813 Jefferson Avenue has a unit available for $2,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 813 Jefferson Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
813 Jefferson Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 813 Jefferson Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 813 Jefferson Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 813 Jefferson Avenue offer parking?
No, 813 Jefferson Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 813 Jefferson Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 813 Jefferson Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 813 Jefferson Avenue have a pool?
No, 813 Jefferson Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 813 Jefferson Avenue have accessible units?
No, 813 Jefferson Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 813 Jefferson Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 813 Jefferson Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 813 Jefferson Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 813 Jefferson Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

