Brooklyn, NY
81 Waverly Avenue
Last updated June 5 2020 at 11:17 PM

81 Waverly Avenue

81 Waverly Avenue · (718) 384-5304
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

81 Waverly Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11205
Clinton Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 2R · Avail. now

$1,800

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
coffee bar
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
coffee bar
*Now with a Special Offer of the Month of June Free!*Centrally located Clinton Hill studio apartment with Heat & Hot water included! Cultural and educational institutions, flatteringly lit cafes, and show stopping architecture make Clinton Hill irresistible in many ways. This quaint and charming apartment is located around the corner of trendy Myrtle Ave and just minutes away from Fort Greene Park -- surrounded by coffee shops, bars, restaurants, CITI bike, groceries and much more. This Alcove studio is on the second floor of a well-maintained townhouse, featuring a nicely sized L-shaped Kitchen, hardwood floors, and large sunny windows!Just a short distance from Pratt Institute, this home is in a prime location -- a few blocks from the G Train and C Train lines and right off the B54 Bus route which connects you to the A/C/F/R train lines at Jay Metro Tech.Contact me for more information on scheduling safe and/or remote viewings for this great deal!**Advertised at Net Rent $1695 with 1 month (June) free - Gross Rent $1850**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 81 Waverly Avenue have any available units?
81 Waverly Avenue has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 81 Waverly Avenue have?
Some of 81 Waverly Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, coffee bar, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 81 Waverly Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
81 Waverly Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 81 Waverly Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 81 Waverly Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 81 Waverly Avenue offer parking?
No, 81 Waverly Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 81 Waverly Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 81 Waverly Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 81 Waverly Avenue have a pool?
No, 81 Waverly Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 81 Waverly Avenue have accessible units?
No, 81 Waverly Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 81 Waverly Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 81 Waverly Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 81 Waverly Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 81 Waverly Avenue has units with air conditioning.
