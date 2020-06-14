81 Waverly Avenue

Amenities

*Now with a Special Offer of the Month of June Free!*Centrally located Clinton Hill studio apartment with Heat & Hot water included! Cultural and educational institutions, flatteringly lit cafes, and show stopping architecture make Clinton Hill irresistible in many ways. This quaint and charming apartment is located around the corner of trendy Myrtle Ave and just minutes away from Fort Greene Park -- surrounded by coffee shops, bars, restaurants, CITI bike, groceries and much more. This Alcove studio is on the second floor of a well-maintained townhouse, featuring a nicely sized L-shaped Kitchen, hardwood floors, and large sunny windows!Just a short distance from Pratt Institute, this home is in a prime location -- a few blocks from the G Train and C Train lines and right off the B54 Bus route which connects you to the A/C/F/R train lines at Jay Metro Tech.Contact me for more information on scheduling safe and/or remote viewings for this great deal!**Advertised at Net Rent $1695 with 1 month (June) free - Gross Rent $1850**