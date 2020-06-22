All apartments in Brooklyn
806 Dean Street
806 Dean Street

806 Dean Street · (210) 885-1767
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

806 Dean Street, Brooklyn, NY 11238
Prospect Heights

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Newly renovated 1 bedroomapartment with w/d, decorative fireplace in a great prime location!! The apartment faces the back so extremely peaceful and quiet. VIDEO ATTACHED!Please note this is a lease assignment. Gross price is $2675 starting July 1st. Current renter is offering the remainder of June and 1st 2 weeks of July completely free. For move in immediate your net effective price would reflect a $2450 net price over the next 12 months if you do your own finances with the free concession.Floorplan upon request.Apartment is on the 2nd floor. Rear apartment facing back yard/trees and pin drop quiet. Only 5 apartments (3 floors) in the entire building.There is a washer/dryer in unit, dishwasher, heated bathroom floor, gas stove and air conditioners. Wood floors and decorative fireplace, 2 good sized closets. Management company does allow pets with a pet agreement.Right on the border of Prospect Heights and Crown Heights (Dean St / Washington), the apartment is conveniently located to all of Prospect Heights' shops, restaurants, and not far from Barclays Center, Prospect Park and a number of subway stops very close by.Email me for more information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 806 Dean Street have any available units?
806 Dean Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 806 Dean Street have?
Some of 806 Dean Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 806 Dean Street currently offering any rent specials?
806 Dean Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 806 Dean Street pet-friendly?
No, 806 Dean Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 806 Dean Street offer parking?
No, 806 Dean Street does not offer parking.
Does 806 Dean Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 806 Dean Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 806 Dean Street have a pool?
No, 806 Dean Street does not have a pool.
Does 806 Dean Street have accessible units?
No, 806 Dean Street does not have accessible units.
Does 806 Dean Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 806 Dean Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 806 Dean Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 806 Dean Street has units with air conditioning.
