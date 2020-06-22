806 Dean Street

Amenities

Newly renovated 1 bedroomapartment with w/d, decorative fireplace in a great prime location!! The apartment faces the back so extremely peaceful and quiet. VIDEO ATTACHED!Please note this is a lease assignment. Gross price is $2675 starting July 1st. Current renter is offering the remainder of June and 1st 2 weeks of July completely free. For move in immediate your net effective price would reflect a $2450 net price over the next 12 months if you do your own finances with the free concession.Floorplan upon request.Apartment is on the 2nd floor. Rear apartment facing back yard/trees and pin drop quiet. Only 5 apartments (3 floors) in the entire building.There is a washer/dryer in unit, dishwasher, heated bathroom floor, gas stove and air conditioners. Wood floors and decorative fireplace, 2 good sized closets. Management company does allow pets with a pet agreement.Right on the border of Prospect Heights and Crown Heights (Dean St / Washington), the apartment is conveniently located to all of Prospect Heights' shops, restaurants, and not far from Barclays Center, Prospect Park and a number of subway stops very close by.Email me for more information.