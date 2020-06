Amenities

pet friendly some paid utils

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

MOVE IN READY



Great South Willimasburg location just few minutes walk to the Domino Park and the J and M trains.



This is a sunny, true 3 Br apartment with all separate rooms including the kitchen.



Here are the dimensions of all 4 rooms: 1 Br 144"x 126", 2 Br 136"x 127", 3 Br 127"x 132, 4 Br 84"x 119"



The apartment takes up the entire floor in the small 4 family building.



Heat and hot water included.

Pets Okay.