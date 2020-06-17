800 Cortelyou Road

Amenities

**REDUCED BROKER FEE** Looking for LOTS of space and a great location? Here it is---1,300 SQ FT and PRIME LOCATION. Three bedrooms and two bath rental in the Ditmas Park/Kensington area, located in a well maintained co-op building. Newly renovated with a brand new kitchen, floors, and lots of closet space. The dine-in kitchen includes new appliances: large refrigerator, stove, microwave, and dishwasher. The apartment features an extra large living room & dining room, a king-size master bedroom with a full bathroom, and two queen size bedrooms. Northern and Eastern exposures and lots of sunlight! Conveniently located next to the F/G and B/Q trains and blocks away from restaurants, bars, and supermarkets. Cats and dogs under 40 pounds are welcomed. The building has a newly renovated laundry room. Sponsor unit- no interview required. Open house by appointment only.