Last updated May 8 2020 at 10:07 PM

800 Cortelyou Road

800 Cortelyou Road · (646) 875-1069
Location

800 Cortelyou Road, Brooklyn, NY 11218
Kensington

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 6E · Avail. now

$2,950

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
**REDUCED BROKER FEE** Looking for LOTS of space and a great location? Here it is---1,300 SQ FT and PRIME LOCATION. Three bedrooms and two bath rental in the Ditmas Park/Kensington area, located in a well maintained co-op building. Newly renovated with a brand new kitchen, floors, and lots of closet space. The dine-in kitchen includes new appliances: large refrigerator, stove, microwave, and dishwasher. The apartment features an extra large living room & dining room, a king-size master bedroom with a full bathroom, and two queen size bedrooms. Northern and Eastern exposures and lots of sunlight! Conveniently located next to the F/G and B/Q trains and blocks away from restaurants, bars, and supermarkets. Cats and dogs under 40 pounds are welcomed. The building has a newly renovated laundry room. Sponsor unit- no interview required. Open house by appointment only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 800 Cortelyou Road have any available units?
800 Cortelyou Road has a unit available for $2,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 800 Cortelyou Road have?
Some of 800 Cortelyou Road's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 800 Cortelyou Road currently offering any rent specials?
800 Cortelyou Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 800 Cortelyou Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 800 Cortelyou Road is pet friendly.
Does 800 Cortelyou Road offer parking?
Yes, 800 Cortelyou Road does offer parking.
Does 800 Cortelyou Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 800 Cortelyou Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 800 Cortelyou Road have a pool?
No, 800 Cortelyou Road does not have a pool.
Does 800 Cortelyou Road have accessible units?
No, 800 Cortelyou Road does not have accessible units.
Does 800 Cortelyou Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 800 Cortelyou Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 800 Cortelyou Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 800 Cortelyou Road does not have units with air conditioning.
