796 QUNICY STREET

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

FULL FLOOR HUGE 1.5 BEDROOMS/ 1 BATH! LOTS OF NATURAL LIGHT.



Featuring: KING SIZED bedroom that fits an entire bedroom set, SECOND ROOM works well as a den, child's room or guest room; KING SIZED living room (alternatively can be used as king sized bedroom for 2nd roommate), the kitchen has stainless steel appliances and an updated backsplash, decorative fireplaces in the living room and bedroom, gorgeous hardwood floors throughout the unit and the modern bathroom is extremely spacious.



LANDLORD REQUIREMENTS:

40X THE RENT & 650+ CREDIT SCORE.

PETS allowed!

Guarantors welcomed: 80X THE RENT & 650+ CREDIT SCORE.



TEXT NICOLE TO SEE THE APT VIDEOS TODAY!