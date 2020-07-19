All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated July 16 2020 at 9:21 PM

796 QUNICY STREET

796 Quincy Street · (646) 261-6626
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

796 Quincy Street, Brooklyn, NY 11221
Bedford-Stuyvesant

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$2,100

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
FULL FLOOR HUGE 1.5 BEDROOMS/ 1 BATH! LOTS OF NATURAL LIGHT.

Featuring: KING SIZED bedroom that fits an entire bedroom set, SECOND ROOM works well as a den, child's room or guest room; KING SIZED living room (alternatively can be used as king sized bedroom for 2nd roommate), the kitchen has stainless steel appliances and an updated backsplash, decorative fireplaces in the living room and bedroom, gorgeous hardwood floors throughout the unit and the modern bathroom is extremely spacious.

LANDLORD REQUIREMENTS:
40X THE RENT & 650+ CREDIT SCORE.
PETS allowed!
Guarantors welcomed: 80X THE RENT & 650+ CREDIT SCORE.

TEXT NICOLE TO SEE THE APT VIDEOS TODAY!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 796 QUNICY STREET have any available units?
796 QUNICY STREET has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 796 QUNICY STREET have?
Some of 796 QUNICY STREET's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 796 QUNICY STREET currently offering any rent specials?
796 QUNICY STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 796 QUNICY STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 796 QUNICY STREET is pet friendly.
Does 796 QUNICY STREET offer parking?
No, 796 QUNICY STREET does not offer parking.
Does 796 QUNICY STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 796 QUNICY STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 796 QUNICY STREET have a pool?
No, 796 QUNICY STREET does not have a pool.
Does 796 QUNICY STREET have accessible units?
No, 796 QUNICY STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 796 QUNICY STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 796 QUNICY STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 796 QUNICY STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 796 QUNICY STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
