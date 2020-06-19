All apartments in Brooklyn
79 Underhill Ave
79 Underhill Ave

79 Underhill Avenue · (619) 850-5547
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

79 Underhill Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11238
Prospect Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
stainless steel
bike storage
courtyard
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
microwave
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
bike storage
NO FEE!! Charming 2 Bed in Prospect Heights w/ HUGE Shared Backyard.*Short Walk to Prospect Park, Brooklyn Museum & Botanic Garden*.APARTMENT FEATURES:- 1 King Size Bedroom w/ Closet- 1 Full Size Bedroom w/ Closet- Open Kitchen w/ Steel Appliances Microwave- Hardwood Floors Throughout- Open Living Room- Heat & Hot Water included- Large Shared Backyard- NO FEE!!.This Beautiful 2 BR is Conveniently Located Just Steps to All the Best Cafes, Bars, Restaurants, Health Food Stores, Trendy Shops and SO Much More Prospect Heights has to offer!!!.All applicants must have 700 credit score and make 40x the rent. Guarantors accepted..Contact Paulo today to schedule an exclusive viewing before it's gone..paulo @ zjamarealty.com PauloIsidoro1338

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 79 Underhill Ave have any available units?
79 Underhill Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 79 Underhill Ave have?
Some of 79 Underhill Ave's amenities include hardwood floors, stainless steel, and bike storage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 79 Underhill Ave currently offering any rent specials?
79 Underhill Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 79 Underhill Ave pet-friendly?
No, 79 Underhill Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 79 Underhill Ave offer parking?
No, 79 Underhill Ave does not offer parking.
Does 79 Underhill Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 79 Underhill Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 79 Underhill Ave have a pool?
No, 79 Underhill Ave does not have a pool.
Does 79 Underhill Ave have accessible units?
No, 79 Underhill Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 79 Underhill Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 79 Underhill Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 79 Underhill Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 79 Underhill Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
