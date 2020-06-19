79 Underhill Ave

Amenities

NO FEE!! Charming 2 Bed in Prospect Heights w/ HUGE Shared Backyard.*Short Walk to Prospect Park, Brooklyn Museum & Botanic Garden*.APARTMENT FEATURES:- 1 King Size Bedroom w/ Closet- 1 Full Size Bedroom w/ Closet- Open Kitchen w/ Steel Appliances Microwave- Hardwood Floors Throughout- Open Living Room- Heat & Hot Water included- Large Shared Backyard- NO FEE!!.This Beautiful 2 BR is Conveniently Located Just Steps to All the Best Cafes, Bars, Restaurants, Health Food Stores, Trendy Shops and SO Much More Prospect Heights has to offer!!!.All applicants must have 700 credit score and make 40x the rent. Guarantors accepted..Contact Paulo today to schedule an exclusive viewing before it's gone..paulo @ zjamarealty.com PauloIsidoro1338