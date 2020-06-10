788 PARK PL

Amenities

Large and renovated one bedroom apartment in Great location! - 2/3/4/5 trains @ Franklin Ave / Prospect Park and tons of great spots on Franklin Ave!Great layout, spacious bedroom with windows and exposed brick!, - Separate HUGE living room with windows and exposed brick, exposed beams and high ceilings!Hardwood floors, Heat and hot water included.bedroom will fit queen size bed and dresser more!Located in well kept Pre-War building few short blocks to Prospect Park!NO BROKERS FEE - Showing by appointmentBars, restaurants, cafes, grocery all nearby.@Nostrand 2 3 4 5 trains or short walk to Franklin ave stop 2 3 4 5 trains.Guarantors AcceptedPets AllowedRoof Deck access rennit4228