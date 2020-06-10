All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated June 7 2020 at 8:12 PM

788 PARK PL

788 Park Place · (917) 808-0442
Location

788 Park Place, Brooklyn, NY 11216
Crown Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Large and renovated one bedroom apartment in Great location! - 2/3/4/5 trains @ Franklin Ave / Prospect Park and tons of great spots on Franklin Ave!Great layout, spacious bedroom with windows and exposed brick!, - Separate HUGE living room with windows and exposed brick, exposed beams and high ceilings!Hardwood floors, Heat and hot water included.bedroom will fit queen size bed and dresser more!Located in well kept Pre-War building few short blocks to Prospect Park!NO BROKERS FEE - Showing by appointmentBars, restaurants, cafes, grocery all nearby.@Nostrand 2 3 4 5 trains or short walk to Franklin ave stop 2 3 4 5 trains.Guarantors AcceptedPets AllowedRoof Deck access rennit4228

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 788 PARK PL have any available units?
788 PARK PL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 788 PARK PL have?
Some of 788 PARK PL's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 788 PARK PL currently offering any rent specials?
788 PARK PL isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 788 PARK PL pet-friendly?
No, 788 PARK PL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 788 PARK PL offer parking?
No, 788 PARK PL does not offer parking.
Does 788 PARK PL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 788 PARK PL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 788 PARK PL have a pool?
No, 788 PARK PL does not have a pool.
Does 788 PARK PL have accessible units?
No, 788 PARK PL does not have accessible units.
Does 788 PARK PL have units with dishwashers?
No, 788 PARK PL does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 788 PARK PL have units with air conditioning?
No, 788 PARK PL does not have units with air conditioning.
