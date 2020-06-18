766 Flatbush Avenue

Amenities

Exceptional Prospect Lefferts Garden. Proper full floor 3 bedroom apartment, just one flight up. The apartment features two spacious bedrooms an attractive third bedroom and additional home office (interior room). In addition there are high ceilings, modern eat-in windowed kitchen w/stainless steel appliances, myriad closets and sunny exposure. The apartment is centrally located and just steps away from transportation: Subway: B & Q train at Parkside Avenue and plethora of trendy Restaurants, Supermarkets, and Prospect Park a couple of blocks away. Heat and hot water included. Pets allowed on a case by case basis. Please allow 24hrs notice, for prompt response email is best.