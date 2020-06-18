All apartments in Brooklyn
766 Flatbush Avenue
Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:12 AM

766 Flatbush Avenue

766 Flatbush Avenue · (929) 299-5037
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

766 Flatbush Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11226
Flatbush

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2 FL · Avail. now

$2,750

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
stainless steel
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Exceptional Prospect Lefferts Garden. Proper full floor 3 bedroom apartment, just one flight up. The apartment features two spacious bedrooms an attractive third bedroom and additional home office (interior room). In addition there are high ceilings, modern eat-in windowed kitchen w/stainless steel appliances, myriad closets and sunny exposure. The apartment is centrally located and just steps away from transportation: Subway: B & Q train at Parkside Avenue and plethora of trendy Restaurants, Supermarkets, and Prospect Park a couple of blocks away. Heat and hot water included. Pets allowed on a case by case basis. Please allow 24hrs notice, for prompt response email is best.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 766 Flatbush Avenue have any available units?
766 Flatbush Avenue has a unit available for $2,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 766 Flatbush Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
766 Flatbush Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 766 Flatbush Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 766 Flatbush Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 766 Flatbush Avenue offer parking?
No, 766 Flatbush Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 766 Flatbush Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 766 Flatbush Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 766 Flatbush Avenue have a pool?
No, 766 Flatbush Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 766 Flatbush Avenue have accessible units?
No, 766 Flatbush Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 766 Flatbush Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 766 Flatbush Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 766 Flatbush Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 766 Flatbush Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
